Day 18 of search and rescue: Death toll climbs to 44, 50 still missing

A total of 44 people have been confirmed dead, while 50 others remain missing following the collapse of a 30-story building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported on Tuesday.

The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

One more body was discovered in Zone C on Tuesday, the 18th day of the search and rescue mission, a city official said.

The BMA reported a total of 103 victims from the incident. Of those, 44 have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 50 remain missing.