138 killed in road accidents during first four Songkran ‘dangerous days’

The first four days of the seven dangerous days of Songkran saw 1,000 road accidents, resulting in 138 deaths and 1,002 injuries, the Road Safety Centre announced on Tuesday.

Road Safety Centre Reports on Songkran Traffic Toll

Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul held a press conference at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to provide an update on the nationwide road safety situation during Songkran, based on data collected from 11 to 14 April.

On Monday, 14 April (the fourth day of the campaign), there were: