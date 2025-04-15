138 killed in road accidents during first four Songkran ‘dangerous days’

The first four days of the seven dangerous days of Songkran saw 1,000 road accidents, resulting in 138 deaths and 1,002 injuries, the Road Safety Centre announced on Tuesday.
Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul held a press conference at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to provide an update on the nationwide road safety situation during Songkran, based on data collected from 11 to 14 April.
On Monday, 14 April (the fourth day of the campaign), there were:
According to Surasak, the main causes of accidents on the fourth day were:
The types of vehicles involved were mostly:
On Monday:
Summary After Four Days (11–14 April)
Surasak noted that awareness campaigns and monitoring efforts by the Road Safety Centre have led to an improvement in accident statistics compared to last year, although he did not provide specific figures.
He said local authorities in provinces with water-splashing activities were instructed to implement measures to ensure tourist safety.
With many people expected to return to Bangkok or their work provinces, Surasak urged all relevant government agencies to enforce safety measures to ensure a secure journey for holidaymakers.