138 killed in road accidents during first four Songkran ‘dangerous days’

TUESDAY, APRIL 15, 2025

138 people died and 1,002 were injured in 1,000 road accidents during the first 4 days of Songkran, with speeding and drunk driving as top causes.

The first four days of the seven dangerous days of Songkran saw 1,000 road accidents, resulting in 138 deaths and 1,002 injuries, the Road Safety Centre announced on Tuesday.

Road Safety Centre Reports on Songkran Traffic Toll

Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul held a press conference at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to provide an update on the nationwide road safety situation during Songkran, based on data collected from 11 to 14 April.

On Monday, 14 April (the fourth day of the campaign), there were:

  • 241 accidents
  • 34 deaths
  • 249 injuries

Speeding and Drunk Driving Still Leading Causes

According to Surasak, the main causes of accidents on the fourth day were:

  • Speeding: 44.40%
  • Drink driving: 24.90%

The types of vehicles involved were mostly:

  • Motorcycles: 77.20%
  • Pick-up trucks: 12.80%
  • Sedan cars: 4.80%

Provincial Breakdown: Accidents, Injuries, and Fatalities

On Monday:

  • Chiang Rai recorded the highest number of accidents (11)
  • Chiang Rai also had the highest number of injuries (13)
  • Sa Kaeo reported the highest number of fatalities (6)

Summary After Four Days (11–14 April)

  • Provinces with no reported deaths: 24
  • Province with highest number of accidents: Phatthalung (36)
  • Province with highest number of injuries: Lampang (40)
  • Province with highest death toll: Bangkok (13 deaths)
  • Top cause of accidents: Speeding (42.60%)
  • Most involved vehicles: Motorcycles (83.03%)
  • Roads with most accidents: Highways (42.40%)

Road Safety Measures and Travel Advisory

Surasak noted that awareness campaigns and monitoring efforts by the Road Safety Centre have led to an improvement in accident statistics compared to last year, although he did not provide specific figures.

He said local authorities in provinces with water-splashing activities were instructed to implement measures to ensure tourist safety.

With many people expected to return to Bangkok or their work provinces, Surasak urged all relevant government agencies to enforce safety measures to ensure a secure journey for holidaymakers.
 

