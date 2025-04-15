25 provinces in Thailand warned of flash floods and mudslides

TUESDAY, APRIL 15, 2025

Thailand’s ONWR warns 25 provinces to brace for flash floods and mudslides due to heavy thunderstorms from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued an urgent warning to residents in 25 provinces across Thailand, advising them to prepare for potential flash floods and mudslides due to heavy rainfall caused by widespread thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms Expected Due to High-Pressure System from China

The warning, released on Monday, explains that a high-pressure system from China has moved to cover the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea. As a result, thunderstorms are expected to occur in many regions, potentially bringing torrential rain from Tuesday to Thursday.

ONWR Identifies High-Risk Provinces and Districts

The ONWR has listed the provinces and specific districts most at risk of being affected by flooding and landslides.

Northern Region

  • Chiang Rai: Wiang Pa Pao
  • Chiang Mai: Mueang, Jom Thong, Chiang Dao, Doi Saket, Doi Lor, Prao, Mae Chaem, Mae Taeng, Mae Rim, Mae On, San Kamphaeng, San Sai, Om Koi
  • Mae Hong Son: Mae Hong Son, Mae Sariang
  • Lampang: Mueang, Ngao, Jae Hom, Mueang Pan, Wang Nuea, Sop Prap, Soem Ngam, Hang Chat
  • Lamphun: Mueang, Ban Thi, Pa Sang, Mae Tha
  • Phayao: Pong
  • Phrae: Song
  • Tak: Tha Song Yang, Umphang

Central Region

  • Saraburi: Kaeng Khoi

Eastern Region

  • Trat: Khao Saming, Bo Rai

Western Region

  • Kanchanaburi: Mueang, Thong Pha Phum, Sai Yok, Bo Phloi, Si Sawat, Sangkhla Buri, Nong Prue
  • Phetchaburi: Kaeng Krachan

Southern Region

  • Ranong: Kra Buri
  • Surat Thani: Chai Buri, Phanom, Ban Ta Khun, Phra Saeng, Wiang Sa
  • Phang Nga: Mueang, Khao Phanom, Khlong Thom, Plai Phraya, Nuea Khlong, Ao Luek
  • Trang: Kantang, Wang Wiset, Sikao, Huai Yot
  • Satun: Mueang, Khuan Kalong, Khuan Don, Tha Phae, Thung Wa, Manang, La-ngu
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat: Chawang, Cha-uat, Chang Klang, Tham Phannara, Thung Song, Thung Yai, Na Bon
  • Phatthalung: Mueang, Khuan Khanun, Pa Bon, Pa Phayom
  • Songkhla: Na Thawi, Khlong Hoi Khong, Khuan Niang, Rattaphum, Sadao, Saba Yoi
  • Yala: Mueang, Krong Pinang, Kabang, Than To, Bannang Sata, Betong, Yaha, Raman
  • Narathiwat: Chanae, Rangae

Emergency Preparations Urged

The ONWR has instructed relevant government agencies to mobilise personnel and equipment to provide emergency assistance without delay. Local authorities have also been asked to alert residents in high-risk zones, encouraging them to either evacuate or move valuable belongings to higher ground as a precautionary measure.
 

