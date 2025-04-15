25 provinces in Thailand warned of flash floods and mudslides

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued an urgent warning to residents in 25 provinces across Thailand, advising them to prepare for potential flash floods and mudslides due to heavy rainfall caused by widespread thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms Expected Due to High-Pressure System from China

The warning, released on Monday, explains that a high-pressure system from China has moved to cover the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea. As a result, thunderstorms are expected to occur in many regions, potentially bringing torrential rain from Tuesday to Thursday.