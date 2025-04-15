25 provinces in Thailand warned of flash floods and mudslides

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued an urgent warning to residents in 25 provinces across Thailand, advising them to prepare for potential flash floods and mudslides due to heavy rainfall caused by widespread thunderstorms.
The warning, released on Monday, explains that a high-pressure system from China has moved to cover the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea. As a result, thunderstorms are expected to occur in many regions, potentially bringing torrential rain from Tuesday to Thursday.
The ONWR has listed the provinces and specific districts most at risk of being affected by flooding and landslides.
The ONWR has instructed relevant government agencies to mobilise personnel and equipment to provide emergency assistance without delay. Local authorities have also been asked to alert residents in high-risk zones, encouraging them to either evacuate or move valuable belongings to higher ground as a precautionary measure.