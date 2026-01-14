Central Group Announces Appointment of Chairman, Vice Chairmen, and New Board of Directors



Profiles of the New Leadership

Prof. Emeritus Dr. Suthiphand Chirathivat, Chairman of Central Group, is a distinguished international business executive and economist with expertise in macroeconomics, trade, finance, regional economic integration, and public policy. His mastery is instrumental in guiding the strategic direction of large-scale business groups operating across Asia and Europe.

Mrs. Yuwadee Chirathivat, Vice Chairman, has a long track record in the global retail industry, with well-established proficiency in department store management, brand building, and the creation of customer experiences across markets. She has consistently led the initiation and advancement of new concepts across Central Group’s department store businesses and previously served as the first female President of the Intercontinental Group of Department Stores (IGDS).

Mr. Kobchai Chirathivat, Vice Chairman, brings comprehensive background in investment, corporate structuring, commercial real estate, and corporate governance, and has served on the boards of several listed companies, giving him in-depth understanding in-depth understanding of organizational oversight and capability within large organizations.

The combined acumen and vision of the three leaders will serve as a key driving force in shaping Central Group’s strategic direction in the new era, reinforcing the Group’s position as a leading business organization committed to robust governance principles, transparency, and world-class management standards, while enhancing organizational readiness in response to the dynamics of the world economy and evolving societal expectations.

Prof. Emeritus Dr. Suthiphand Chirathivat, Chairman of Central Group, stated:

“At the heart of organizational development is the creation of shared value that grows alongside Thai society. Central Group is committed to creating quality living spaces that reflect the unique identity of each community, while connecting people, businesses, and society—much like a large family built on deep local roots and growing into a presence on the national and international stage.

In a rapidly changing world, progress must be grounded in strong corporate governance, comprehensive oversight, and the ability to adapt across all contexts. With a firm base and the collective strength of all stakeholders, I am confident that Central Group will continue to move forward with stability while expanding its positive contribution to the economy, society, and the country over the long term.”

The appointment of the new Board of Directors marks an important milestone in further strengthening Central Group’s governance structure and advancing its organizational capacity to meet future challenges. Building on the continuity of vision from past stewardship, Central Group is confident that this transition will elevate management standards, sharpen competitiveness, and reaffirm the Group’s contribution as a key driving force for social and economic advancement in the countries in which it operates, toward sustainable development and growth.

For more details, please visit www.centralgroup.com