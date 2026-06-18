CLICX opens Thailand’s virtual bank era under strict rules and early loss pressure

Thailand is set to enter a new era of digital banking as CLICX prepares to open for service on June 19, becoming the country’s first branchless commercial bank, or virtual bank.
The launch marks the shift from licensing to real competition after the Finance Ministry, acting on the recommendation of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), approved three groups to establish virtual banks in June 2025.
CLICX is backed by Krungthai Bank, Advanced Info Service and PTT Oil and Retail Business. The partnership brings together a state-linked bank, a major mobile operator and a nationwide retail and energy network, giving the new bank access to data, technology and a broad customer base from the start.
Two other players are expected to follow. Ascend Bank, operated by ACM Holding under the Ascend Money group, is expected to open in July, while BankX, led by SCB X with KakaoBank Corp and WeTechnology Limited, plans to begin operations by the end of 2026.
The arrival of virtual banks is intended to widen access to financial services through digital channels, especially for retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises that are underserved or unable to access suitable financial products through existing channels.
However, the first phase is unlikely to be a race for rapid loan growth. According to Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, Thailand’s virtual banks are expected to operate cautiously because they face the same core prudential standards as commercial banks, including capital requirements, close supervision during the early years and strict risk controls.
That regulatory framework is designed to reduce the risk of failure, but it may also slow asset growth, limit risk-taking and delay the path to profitability.
KKPS expects operators to focus first on infrastructure, risk management and regulatory compliance rather than aggressive lending or price competition. The ability to build a lasting business will depend on how efficiently each virtual bank can use data, manage costs and turn its existing ecosystem into financial services that solve real customer needs.
The brokerage’s study of virtual banks in five major markets: the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, China and South Korea, found that successful players tend to share two features: supportive regulation and the ability to build on an existing customer base or business ecosystem.
For Thailand, that means each licence holder will start from a different position.
Ascend Bank is supported by an ecosystem already embedded in digital payments and consumer services through TrueMoney, giving it a large existing user base that can be converted into banking customers.
CLICX and BankX, meanwhile, are backed by financial institutions and strategic partners with stronger regulatory familiarity, capital bases and balance-sheet support.
KTB is expected to use data from AIS and OR to develop alternative credit scoring, while SCB X is expected to pursue low-cost digital lending through artificial intelligence and the expertise of KakaoBank and WeBank.
KKPS expects Thailand’s virtual banks to record losses in their early years, in line with the experience of digital banks in several overseas markets.
Based on international examples where average first-year return on equity was around minus 29%, the brokerage estimates that virtual-bank losses would reduce parent-company profits in 2026 by only about 1-3%.
In the longer term, the winners are likely to be those that can turn ecosystem access into revenue, control operating costs and build reliable data-driven underwriting systems.
The main risks are high fixed costs, slower-than-expected customer adoption and limits on business expansion under strict supervision.
Although virtual banks have the potential to reshape Thailand’s financial sector, the early stage is expected to be measured rather than disruptive. Their success will depend less on rapid expansion and more on operational discipline, data capability and the ability to create financial value from the ecosystems behind them.