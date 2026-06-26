Electricity poles collapse onto cars in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang amid heavy rain

A serious traffic disruption occurred in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district after electricity poles collapsed onto vehicles during heavy rain and strong winds on 26 June 2026.
The incident was reported at 17:39 by the Rama 199 Radio Centre, stating that multiple electricity poles fell across Chalong Krung Soi 45 in Lam Pla Thio subdistrict, blocking traffic and causing damage to vehicles.
At the scene, authorities found approximately 10 to 15 electricity poles had collapsed, landing on a silver sedan and obstructing the roadway. A female driver was injured but remained conscious and able to communicate with rescuers.
Bystanders attempted to remove the fallen poles to assist the victim but were unable to do so due to the weight and scale of the damage.
Emergency responders, including rescue teams, district officials, and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, were deployed urgently to the area to assist the injured, manage safety risks, and begin clearing operations.
The Lat Krabang District Office issued an urgent advisory asking motorists to avoid Chalong Krung Road near the Lam Ko Phai underpass, as the route was completely blocked and impassable.
Authorities confirmed that vehicles were damaged and at least one person was injured, while teams continue working to remove debris and restore traffic flow as quickly as possible.
An investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing, though initial assessments suggest severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and strong winds, may have been contributing factors.