TMD warns of heavy rain, flash floods and strong waves nationwide

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its first warning regarding severe weather conditions at 5pm on Friday (June 26).
Residents across Thailand are advised to brace for heavy downpours, whilst maritime operators face strong wind waves in the upper Andaman Sea between Sunday (June 28) and Friday (July 3).
A monsoon trough passing over the northern and upper northeastern regions will cause this sudden shift in weather.
This system, combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, is expected to bring increased precipitation.
Authorities anticipate heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain areas, particularly affecting the eastern region and the west coast of the southern region.
Officials urge the public in these specific areas to remain vigilant against potential hazards from accumulated rainfall.
Such extreme conditions could trigger flash floods and sudden forest runoffs, posing a significant threat to communities situated on hill slopes near waterways and low-lying terrains.
People are encouraged to carefully plan their daily activities and travel arrangements to ensure safety and minimise potential disruptions during this period.
Maritime conditions will also become treacherous, with the upper Andaman Sea experiencing strong wind waves from Monday (June 29, 2026) to Friday (July 3, 2026).
Waves are forecast to reach heights of two to three metres, and could exceed three metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
The lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will see wave heights of about two metres, swelling higher during thunderstorms.
Mariners in these waters must navigate with extreme caution and strictly avoid thunderstorm areas, whilst operators of small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore entirely.
The public can stay updated by following official announcements through the agency's website at tmd.go.th, or by contacting their 24-hour hotlines at 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182.
The meteorological agency is scheduled to release its next update at 5am on Saturday (June 27).