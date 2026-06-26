TMD warns of heavy rain, flash floods and strong waves nationwide

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its first warning regarding severe weather conditions at 5pm on Friday (June 26).

Residents across Thailand are advised to brace for heavy downpours, whilst maritime operators face strong wind waves in the upper Andaman Sea between Sunday (June 28) and Friday (July 3).

A monsoon trough passing over the northern and upper northeastern regions will cause this sudden shift in weather.

This system, combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, is expected to bring increased precipitation.