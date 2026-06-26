Japan and IAEA agree to push for peaceful Iran nuclear resolution

Following his arrival in Japan on Tuesday and a subsequent midweek inspection of the Fukushima No. 1 facility on Wednesday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), concluded his itinerary with a high-level summit in Tokyo on Friday (June 26).

Held at the prime minister’s office, the discussions saw Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the IAEA chief cement their ongoing partnership to peacefully resolve the dispute surrounding Iran's atomic programme.

During the talks, the necessity of transparency was a primary focus. Prime Minister Takaichi explicitly emphasised how crucial it is for the IAEA to maintain access to Iranian nuclear sites.