China addresses Thai concerns over tank deliveries to Cambodia

In Shanghai, China, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul outlined the outcome of his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
He said the discussions reaffirmed the close relationship between the two countries, with China confirming that it would continue to support and cooperate with Thailand in areas including security, the economy, technology transfer and joint personnel training.
Relations between neighbouring countries and regional security issues were also important topics in the talks.
President Xi spoke about relations between neighbouring countries and offered to act as a facilitator to help the two countries restore good relations and seek a solution together.
Thailand reiterated that it did not seek conflict but needed to protect its sovereignty and the safety of its people.
The two sides also held a frank discussion about the shipment of military equipment, particularly tanks, from China to Cambodia.
China said it fully understood the concerns of the Thai government and public, but explained that the purchase order had been placed long before the conflict or fighting began.
During the fighting, China was aware of the sensitivity of the issue and therefore delayed the delivery, but ultimately had to fulfil the contract.
China nevertheless gave an assurance that, under the agreed conditions, the equipment would under no circumstances be used to harm Thailand.
Anutin said President Xi also raised the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation meeting, which Thailand had originally been due to co-chair.
To avoid causing unease among member countries about attending, particularly Cambodia if it had to travel to Thailand, China offered to host the meeting instead so that the cooperation could continue.
Anutin said he also thanked the Chinese authorities for the warm welcome extended to Thailand’s Head of State.
He conveyed a royal message from His Majesty the King inviting President Xi and his wife to make a state visit to Thailand.
The Chinese president said he would be ready to make the visit once both sides could arrange a mutually convenient time.