China addresses Thai concerns over tank deliveries to Cambodia

In Shanghai, China, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul outlined the outcome of his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He said the discussions reaffirmed the close relationship between the two countries, with China confirming that it would continue to support and cooperate with Thailand in areas including security, the economy, technology transfer and joint personnel training.

Relations between neighbouring countries and regional security issues were also important topics in the talks.

President Xi spoke about relations between neighbouring countries and offered to act as a facilitator to help the two countries restore good relations and seek a solution together.

Thailand reiterated that it did not seek conflict but needed to protect its sovereignty and the safety of its people.

The two sides also held a frank discussion about the shipment of military equipment, particularly tanks, from China to Cambodia.