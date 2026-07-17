China–ASEAN trade surges as regional supply networks deepen

ASEAN retained its position as China’s largest trading partner in the first half of 2026 as two-way commerce rose by 18.2% year on year to 4.34 trillion yuan, equivalent to about US$641 billion.

The figures, covering January to June, were released by China’s General Administration of Customs.

Xu Ningning, chairman of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Industry Cooperation Committee, said the results demonstrated the resilience and dynamism of the region’s economic and trade links.

Xu attributed the continued expansion largely to the way production networks have developed across China and Southeast Asia.