Anutin orders final push for IMF-World Bank meetings

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered government agencies to accelerate preparations for the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group, with only 77 days remaining before the global economic and financial gathering begins in Bangkok.
Anutin chaired the second meeting of the national organising committee at the Phakdi Bodin Building at Government House at 2pm on Monday (July 27).
The committee reviewed Thailand’s preparations to host the annual meetings from October 12–18 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek reported after the meeting that Thailand had retained an A rating for its preparations following an assessment by IMF and World Bank representatives who visited the country from July 17–24.
The result matched the rating awarded during an earlier assessment in February.
The assessment reflected Thailand’s readiness in relation to the venue, hospitality, security, delegate services and overall event management.
Concerns raised by the assessment team over the visa-issuing process were addressed through coordination and clarification by the Foreign Ministry to the satisfaction of both the IMF and World Bank.
Anutin reviewed progress by agencies responsible for the substantive meeting programme, protocol, hospitality, security, delegate services, transport, public communications, venue management and the schedule of major activities throughout the meetings.
The preparations are intended to ensure that Thailand’s hosting of the event proceeds smoothly, efficiently and in line with international standards.
The prime minister instructed all agencies to accelerate work under their approved plans, coordinate closely and monitor outstanding assignments to ensure their completion within the designated timeframe.
They were also told to prepare contingency plans covering delegate services, security, transport, route management and arrangements for senior foreign representatives.
Anutin thanked all participating agencies for their continued work but stressed that only 77 days remained before the meetings, making this a critical period in which preparations must be intensified across every area.
“Hosting the meetings is an important national agenda that reflects Thailand’s image and credibility on the global stage,” he said.
“Thailand’s selection as host demonstrates international confidence in the country’s capabilities and preparedness. I therefore ask every agency to carry out its responsibilities fully and use this opportunity to build confidence and present Thailand’s potential to participants from around the world.”
The committee also reviewed plans to present Thailand’s national image through the Thailand Pavilion under the theme “New Horizon: 7 Decades of Building Resilience and Empowering People”.
The concept will reflect Thailand’s development over seven decades, centred on its people while strengthening resilience and safeguards across all dimensions.
The pavilion will showcase Thailand’s capabilities through four priority themes:
It will also provide a platform for exchanging knowledge and developing future cooperation with other countries.
Anutin invited the public sector, private businesses and the public to join efforts to ensure that Thailand serves as a welcoming host, creates a positive impression among delegates from around the world and strengthens the country’s image on the international stage.