Anutin rushes to Chonburi as Russian siblings and Thai family killings shock nation

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is travelling to Chonburi on Saturday afternoon to follow the investigation into the deaths of two Russian siblings and three members of a Thai family.
Anutin is expected to attend a police briefing on the case and seek to reassure the public after the killings drew attention to public safety and Thailand’s international reputation.
The two principal suspects have been identified in reports as Pong and Thong. Both were described as former prisoners with drug-related problems, although the accusations against them remain subject to investigation and legal proceedings.
Speaking during a visit to a demonstration rice field in Suphan Buri on August 1, Anutin said the case had brought disgrace upon Thailand and that he wanted to examine the circumstances personally.
“Today, although there are auspicious events, there is also something deeply unfortunate,” he said. “Two Thai people have done something that has damaged Thailand’s reputation.”
Anutin had planned to spend the afternoon meeting MPs from Suphan Buri and inspecting several locations in the province.
He said those plans had been cancelled because he needed to travel to Chonburi to follow the case and help restore confidence.
“I have to see with my own eyes how anyone could be so cruel,” he said.
Anutin argued that the consequences extended beyond the deaths of the foreign and Thai victims because the case could undermine efforts to build international confidence in Thailand.
“It was not only the killing of foreign nationals or the murder of three Thai people,” he said. “It was like killing the entire Thai nation because everything we are trying to build to earn the trust of foreigners has been damaged.”
He described the alleged perpetrators as people who had recently been released from prison, used drugs and repeatedly committed offences. These descriptions were his comments and have not been established by a court.
The prime minister called for the suspects to face severe punishment if convicted and said the authorities must ensure that no one provides them with improper assistance or preferential treatment.
“Anyone capable of damaging the country to this extent must receive a severe punishment proportionate to what they have done to the victims and to Thailand,” he said.
“We must make certain that there is no facilitation or assistance of any kind and find a way for them to face the heaviest punishment as quickly as possible.”
Any punishment would remain subject to Thailand’s judicial process, including investigation, prosecution and a court ruling.
Anutin apologised to people in Suphan Buri for leaving earlier than planned, saying the Chonburi case required his immediate attention.