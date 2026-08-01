Anutin rushes to Chonburi as Russian siblings and Thai family killings shock nation

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is travelling to Chonburi on Saturday afternoon to follow the investigation into the deaths of two Russian siblings and three members of a Thai family.

Anutin is expected to attend a police briefing on the case and seek to reassure the public after the killings drew attention to public safety and Thailand’s international reputation.

The two principal suspects have been identified in reports as Pong and Thong. Both were described as former prisoners with drug-related problems, although the accusations against them remain subject to investigation and legal proceedings.

Speaking during a visit to a demonstration rice field in Suphan Buri on August 1, Anutin said the case had brought disgrace upon Thailand and that he wanted to examine the circumstances personally.

“Today, although there are auspicious events, there is also something deeply unfortunate,” he said. “Two Thai people have done something that has damaged Thailand’s reputation.”

Prime minister cuts short Suphan Buri visit

Anutin had planned to spend the afternoon meeting MPs from Suphan Buri and inspecting several locations in the province.

He said those plans had been cancelled because he needed to travel to Chonburi to follow the case and help restore confidence.

“I have to see with my own eyes how anyone could be so cruel,” he said.

Anutin argued that the consequences extended beyond the deaths of the foreign and Thai victims because the case could undermine efforts to build international confidence in Thailand.