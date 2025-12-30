Caretaker Cabinet approves four draft laws to implement Global Minimum Tax

The caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday approved two draft royal decrees and two draft ministerial regulations to implement the Global Minimum Tax agreement, which the government said would raise tax revenue by about 12 billion baht a year, according to government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat.
Siripong said the four drafts would take effect once published in the Royal Gazette.
He said the measures are subordinate legislation under the Executive Decree on Top-Up Tax, B.E. 2567 (2024), aimed at enforcing the Global Minimum Tax agreement.
The four drafts are:
Siripong said the four draft laws would not create a budget burden that would bind the next government after the election, as they are expected to generate about 12 billion baht a year in additional revenue.
Siripong said the benefits and impacts would include:
The Global Minimum Tax (GMT) is an international agreement designed to ensure large multinational corporations pay at least a 15% effective tax rate on their profits, regardless of where they operate.
Spearheaded by the OECD and backed by more than 140 countries, it aims to end the “race to the bottom”, in which countries cut corporate tax rates to attract foreign investment.
The GMT is implemented under the OECD’s Pillar Two framework. It does not require every country to set its domestic corporate tax rate at 15%, but instead applies “top-up” rules to close any gap.