Caretaker Cabinet approves four draft laws to implement Global Minimum Tax

The caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday approved two draft royal decrees and two draft ministerial regulations to implement the Global Minimum Tax agreement, which the government said would raise tax revenue by about 12 billion baht a year, according to government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat.

Siripong said the four drafts would take effect once published in the Royal Gazette.

He said the measures are subordinate legislation under the Executive Decree on Top-Up Tax, B.E. 2567 (2024), aimed at enforcing the Global Minimum Tax agreement.