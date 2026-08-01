War Elephants host group leaders Malaysia at 8pm in ASEAN Cup showdown

Thailand will host Malaysia at Rajamangala National Stadium at 8pm on Saturday, August 1, in their second Group B match of the 2026 ASEAN Championship.
Malaysia arrive in Bangkok at the top of the group after winning their opening two matches, while Thailand began their campaign with a 5-0 victory over Laos and have played one game fewer.
The fixture will be streamed through the subscription-based TrueVisions Now application, according to the Football Association of Thailand’s tournament schedule.
Malaysia opened their campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Myanmar in Yangon. Captain Paulo Josué scored twice in the second half, including a penalty, after Myanmar had taken an early lead.
Tan Cheng Hoe’s side followed that result with a 4-0 home win over Laos on July 28, giving Malaysia six points and a goal difference of plus five from two matches.
Thailand have three points and the same goal difference after their opening victory in Vientiane.
The seven-time champions defeated 10-man Laos 5-0, with Kakana Khamyok scoring twice. Teerasak Poeiphimai, Yotsakorn Burapha and captain Sarach Yooyen were also on target.
A Thailand victory on Saturday would move the hosts level with Malaysia on six points, although the exact order would depend on the tournament’s applicable group-ranking criteria after the match.
Thailand are expected to select a strong starting line-up as they seek a second successive victory at the tournament.
The projected team provided ahead of the match is:
Goalkeeper
Defenders
Midfielders
Forwards
The published tournament squad confirms that Kamphon, Chaipol, Nattapong, Narubadin and Manuel are among the 25 players selected for Thailand’s campaign. The final starting eleven, however, will not be confirmed until shortly before kick-off.
The supplied head-to-head figures state that Thailand and Malaysia have met 18 times in the ASEAN Championship, with Thailand winning nine, Malaysia four and five matches ending in draws.
Their latest meeting in the competition came at Rajamangala Stadium in the 2024 group stage, when Patrik Gustavsson scored in Thailand’s 1-0 victory.
Broader head-to-head databases covering matches beyond the ASEAN Championship differ from the tournament-only figures. One record lists 20 meetings since 2004, with nine Thai victories, six Malaysian wins and five draws.
Thailand are the competition’s most successful team with seven titles, while Malaysia won their sole championship in 2010.
The supplied match information states that the 2026 tournament is applying updated rules and refereeing procedures associated with changes introduced for the 2026 football calendar.
These include tighter management of restarts, substitutions, injuries occurring without contact and incidents during stoppages, as well as measures intended to discourage deliberate delays and walk-offs.
Video assistant referee technology is also being used. However, the supplied material does not identify the specific official regulations or circulars supporting every listed change, so the detailed wording should be checked against the tournament’s competition rules before publication as confirmed fact.
The standings supplied before the Thailand–Malaysia match are:
Malaysia — played two, won two, goal difference plus five, six points
Thailand — played one, won one, goal difference plus five, three points
Myanmar — played two, won one, goal difference plus two, three points
Philippines — played one, lost one, goal difference minus three, no points
Laos — played two, lost two, goal difference minus nine, no points
Malaysia’s victories over Myanmar and Laos and Thailand’s opening win over Laos are supported by published match reports.
After facing Malaysia, Thailand will travel to the Philippines for their third Group B match at New Clark City Athletics Stadium on Tuesday, August 4.
The War Elephants will then return to Rajamangala Stadium to meet Myanmar on Saturday, August 8. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 8pm Thailand time.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the two-legged semi-finals.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm Thailand time on Saturday, August 1, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.
Live coverage will be available through TrueVisions Now and requires a paid subscription.