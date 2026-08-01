War Elephants host group leaders Malaysia at 8pm in ASEAN Cup showdown

Thailand will host Malaysia at Rajamangala National Stadium at 8pm on Saturday, August 1, in their second Group B match of the 2026 ASEAN Championship.

Malaysia arrive in Bangkok at the top of the group after winning their opening two matches, while Thailand began their campaign with a 5-0 victory over Laos and have played one game fewer.

The fixture will be streamed through the subscription-based TrueVisions Now application, according to the Football Association of Thailand’s tournament schedule.





Group lead at stake in Bangkok

Malaysia opened their campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Myanmar in Yangon. Captain Paulo Josué scored twice in the second half, including a penalty, after Myanmar had taken an early lead.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s side followed that result with a 4-0 home win over Laos on July 28, giving Malaysia six points and a goal difference of plus five from two matches.

Thailand have three points and the same goal difference after their opening victory in Vientiane.

The seven-time champions defeated 10-man Laos 5-0, with Kakana Khamyok scoring twice. Teerasak Poeiphimai, Yotsakorn Burapha and captain Sarach Yooyen were also on target.

A Thailand victory on Saturday would move the hosts level with Malaysia on six points, although the exact order would depend on the tournament’s applicable group-ranking criteria after the match.