Thailand cuts 2026 car output target as exports weaken

Thailand has lowered its 2026 vehicle production target from 1.5 million to 1.45 million units after weaker exports offset stronger domestic sales during the first half of the year.

The Federation of Thai Industries’ Automotive Industry Club reported that 717,212 vehicles were produced from January to June, down 1.04% from the same period in 2025. The decline resulted from lower production for export, affecting both passenger cars and pickup trucks.

Domestic sales moved in the opposite direction, rising 14.63% year on year to 346,966 vehicles during the six-month period.

Surapong Paisitpatanapong, adviser to the club chairman and its spokesman, said the annual production forecast had been cut by 50,000 units, or 3.33%, because of uncertainty in the global economy, the Middle East war, trade barriers and intensifying competition in the electric-vehicle market.





The target for vehicles produced for domestic sale remains unchanged at 550,000 units.

Export production cut by 50,000 vehicles

The club reduced its export production forecast from 950,000 to 900,000 vehicles, a decrease of 5.26%.

Surapong identified four main pressures on Thailand’s automotive exports.

The Middle East conflict remained uncertain and could continue for an extended period. Thai vehicle exports to the region fell 38.35% in the first half compared with the same period last year, as the closure of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz continued to affect deliveries.

US trade barriers and import tariffs were also contributing to volatility in the global economy.

Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturers were increasing competition with vehicles made in Thailand across Southeast Asia, Australia, Oceania and other export markets.