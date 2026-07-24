Thailand links unpaid traffic fines to annual vehicle tax renewals

Thailand will link unpaid traffic tickets to annual vehicle tax renewals under a revised electronic data-sharing agreement between the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Land Transport (DLT).

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said it would apply only to tickets issued from August 1, 2026 and would have no retrospective effect.

Motorists who do not pay a ticket covered by the scheme will first receive a formal warning notice as required by law.

If the fine remains unpaid, the record will be transmitted to the DLT about 60–90 days from the date the ticket was issued.

Motorists renewing their annual vehicle tax are expected to start seeing the records in the system in October or November 2026.

Vehicle owners will still be allowed to pay their annual tax.

However, those whose fines covered by the scheme remain outstanding will receive only a temporary document valid for 30 days, while the official vehicle tax disc will be withheld until those fines have been paid in full.