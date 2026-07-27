Thailand cuts vehicle output target as Chinese EVs gain ground

Thailand’s automotive industry is facing serious disruption as Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) take market share in the country.

Chinese EVs are also making inroads into Thailand’s main export markets, prompting the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) to cut this year’s total vehicle production target to 1.45 million units.

Suwat Supakarndechakul, chairman of the FTI’s Automotive Industry Club, reported worrying figures showing that Thailand produced only 717,212 vehicles in the first half of the year, down 1% from the same period last year.

The revised target of 1.45 million units comprises 900,000 vehicles for export, down 5.26%, and 550,000 vehicles for domestic sales.