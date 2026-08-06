Thailand, Myanmar discuss border stability, trade and energy

Thailand and Myanmar placed cross-border challenges, energy cooperation, trade facilitation and stability along their shared frontier at the centre of official talks between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing at Government House in Bangkok.

The discussions began in a small-group format before expanding into a plenary session attended by senior ministers and officials from both governments, Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said.

Border cooperation leads diplomatic agenda

Anutin and Min Aung Hlaing exchanged views on improving coordination in addressing cross-border problems, strengthening energy cooperation and facilitating bilateral trade.