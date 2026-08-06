Thailand, Myanmar discuss border stability, trade and energy

Thailand and Myanmar placed cross-border challenges, energy cooperation, trade facilitation and stability along their shared frontier at the centre of official talks between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing at Government House in Bangkok.
The discussions began in a small-group format before expanding into a plenary session attended by senior ministers and officials from both governments, Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said.
Anutin and Min Aung Hlaing exchanged views on improving coordination in addressing cross-border problems, strengthening energy cooperation and facilitating bilateral trade.
The two leaders also discussed the promotion of peace and stability along the border before proceeding to the Green Room of the Thai Khu Fah Building for plenary talks.
The small-group meeting was held in a reception room on the second floor of the building.
Anutin received Min Aung Hlaing on the lawn in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building during the Myanmar president’s official visit to Thailand as a guest of the government.
The two leaders attended an official welcoming ceremony and inspected a guard of honour before posing for an official photograph on the building’s central staircase.
Min Aung Hlaing then signed the government guest book. The two leaders also viewed the commemorative gifts exchanged by the Thai and Myanmar sides in the Ivory Room.
Thailand was represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthumjaroen, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin and Energy Minister Akanat Promphan, who served as minister in attendance.
Also present were Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat, Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat, Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit, Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth Thaiseth, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Ukrit Buntanon and Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Traisuree Taisaranakul.
The Myanmar delegation included Minister at the President’s Office Khin Maung Yi, Foreign Affairs Minister Tin Maung Swe, Electric Power and Energy Minister Ko Ko Lwin, Labour Minister Khin Maung Soe, Commerce Minister Tun Ohn and Kayin State Chief Minister Saw Myint Oo.
Tanintharyi Region Chief Minister Saw Naing Oo, Defence Industries Chairman Lt Gen Moe Myint Swe, President’s Office spokesperson Dr Khine Khine Soe, Deputy Transport Minister Tun Lu, Deputy Home Affairs Minister Min Thu and Myanmar Ambassador to Thailand Zaw Zaw Soe also attended.