Thai forensic team begins fresh autopsy on Hlun Solo without Georgia report

The body of Bawornthat Pengsuk, a Thai travel vlogger known as “Hlun Solo”, was taken from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the Central Institute of Forensic Science at 9.15am on Thursday (August 6) for a post-mortem examination.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs arranged the transfer after the vlogger’s family asked the Ministry of Justice to help establish the facts surrounding his death in Georgia, the precise cause of which remains unknown.

Assistant Professor Dr Worawee Waiyawut, deputy director of the Central Institute of Forensic Science under the Ministry of Justice, said the institute had received instructions from the ministry following the family’s request.

A panel of doctors had been appointed to conduct a comprehensive post-mortem examination, he said.

The procedure was expected to take about two hours after the body arrived at the institute. Once it was completed, the medical team would discuss the framework for its examination before briefing the family on the details and any additional test results.

Before responding to questions from the media, the institute would also consult the family about how much information could be disclosed publicly in order to respect the rights of the deceased.