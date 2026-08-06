Russian mother thanks Thais at final Chon Buri memorial

Mother praises support from Thai public

Nazimova thanked Thai people, government agencies, police officers and volunteers for the assistance, support and encouragement they had given the family since the loss of her children.

She expressed deep appreciation for the kindness shown by the Thai public, saying it had given the family strength during an extremely difficult period.

Diana and Roman’s family practise Buddhism. Nazimova had raised both siblings on her own.

Mourners hope justice will follow

The service marked the family’s final farewell to Diana, Roman and the other victims, with relatives, friends and members of the public who had followed the case gathering to remember them.

Those attending expressed hope that the justice process would proceed firmly against whoever is found responsible and deliver justice for all five victims and their bereaved families.

Suspects arrested after alleged motorcycle theft plot

Police arrested Thana “Pong” Kerdthong, 43, and Thongchai “Thong” Srinil, 39, in Wang Sombun district of Sa Kaeo province on July 31 following a manhunt. The two men were identified as the main suspects in the siblings’ deaths.

Investigators said the suspects allegedly encountered Diana and Roman beside a road, posed as police officers and restrained them before taking them to a wooded area. Police said the apparent motive was to steal the siblings’ motorcycle.

The suspects gave differing accounts of what happened, and police said their statements had not been accepted in full and were still being checked against forensic and other evidence.

After their arrest, the pair led investigators to the burial site. Police also found the remains of the Thai family of three in a nearby grave during the expanded investigation.