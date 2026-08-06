Russian mother thanks Thais at final Chon Buri memorial

The mother of Russian siblings Diana and Roman thanked the Thai public for its support as mourners gathered in Chon Buri on August 6 for a final Buddhist memorial honouring the pair and three members of a Thai family who were murdered allegedly by the same suspects.
Sharina Nazimova led the ceremony at the site where the siblings were found in Huai Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. Thai and foreign mourners attended alongside representatives of the Chon Buri provincial authorities, police officers and civil servants.
Buddhist monks chanted prayers and performed a memorial rite to dedicate merit to all five victims. Those attending stood in silence, joined their hands in prayer and paid their respects to the deceased.
Relatives and mourners laid white carnations, lilies and roses at the site before observing a moment of silence and saying their final farewells.
The white flowers symbolised purity, respect and a peaceful departure.
The family also placed a cup of coffee, Diana’s favourite drink, at the memorial as a personal tribute and a reminder of the memories they had shared with her. The gesture brought an emotional response from those attending.
Nazimova wept during the ceremony and was comforted by relatives, friends and other mourners.
Nazimova thanked Thai people, government agencies, police officers and volunteers for the assistance, support and encouragement they had given the family since the loss of her children.
She expressed deep appreciation for the kindness shown by the Thai public, saying it had given the family strength during an extremely difficult period.
Diana and Roman’s family practise Buddhism. Nazimova had raised both siblings on her own.
The service marked the family’s final farewell to Diana, Roman and the other victims, with relatives, friends and members of the public who had followed the case gathering to remember them.
Those attending expressed hope that the justice process would proceed firmly against whoever is found responsible and deliver justice for all five victims and their bereaved families.
Police arrested Thana “Pong” Kerdthong, 43, and Thongchai “Thong” Srinil, 39, in Wang Sombun district of Sa Kaeo province on July 31 following a manhunt. The two men were identified as the main suspects in the siblings’ deaths.
Investigators said the suspects allegedly encountered Diana and Roman beside a road, posed as police officers and restrained them before taking them to a wooded area. Police said the apparent motive was to steal the siblings’ motorcycle.
The suspects gave differing accounts of what happened, and police said their statements had not been accepted in full and were still being checked against forensic and other evidence.
After their arrest, the pair led investigators to the burial site. Police also found the remains of the Thai family of three in a nearby grave during the expanded investigation.