Hlun Solo autopsy points to heart failure as toxicology tests continue



Family seeks detailed toxicology tests

Earlier at 11am, before the preliminary findings were disclosed, Somsak “Mos” Butsri, Hlun’s elder brother, spoke as the family’s representative after accompanying the body into the forensic examination process.

Somsak has been coordinating information for the family and informing the public about his younger brother’s death in Georgia.

He said the examination in Thailand was the first post-mortem formally requested by the family because they still had questions and wanted the Justice Ministry’s forensic team to investigate the death thoroughly.

The family particularly wanted tests for toxic substances in Hlun’s body, a detailed examination of his heart and an investigation into other possible causes of death.

“Georgian authorities have not provided the family with answers or details of their post-mortem findings,” Somsak said.

“We received only the death certificate and were told that organ samples and DNA had been retained. We do not know exactly what those samples will be tested for.”

Once the Thai results become clear, the family wants the findings from Thailand and Georgia to be compared, particularly those involving possible toxins, which remain a major concern.

Somsak noted that the initial examinations had found no signs of physical assault or external injuries.



Reports of death during sleep remain unconfirmed

Somsak said reports suggesting that Hlun died from sudden unexplained death during sleep had not been confirmed and were not supported by any official test results.

He was also uncertain whether his brother had any underlying health conditions because Hlun did not always discuss his health with the family.

However, should the examination find evidence that Hlun was physically assaulted, the family would exercise its legal rights and seek justice for him, Somsak said.

He added that none of Hlun’s personal belongings had been returned with his body apart from his passport.

The post-mortem procedure was expected to be completed by Friday (August 7), after which the family planned to take Hlun’s body to his home province of Kalasin for traditional funeral rites.

The family will discuss the cremation arrangements at a later stage.

Somsak said Hlun’s grandmother remained in good spirits and had asked only that he be brought home. However, the family was uncertain how she would react when she saw his body.

“I would like to thank people across Thailand for helping bring my younger brother home,” Somsak said.