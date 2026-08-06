Hlun Solo autopsy points to heart failure as toxicology tests continue

Preliminary post-mortem findings for Thai travel vlogger Bawornthat “Hlun Solo” Pengsuk indicate failure of the heart and circulatory system, although forensic doctors have not ruled out the possible involvement of toxins or chemicals.
Assistant Professor Dr Worawee Waiyawut, deputy director of the Central Institute of Forensic Science under the Ministry of Justice, disclosed the findings at the institute on Thursday (August 6), after Hlun’s body was returned to Thailand from Georgia.
He said the body had already undergone a post-mortem examination in Georgia. The Thai medical team explained its findings to Hlun’s family, which authorised the institute to release the preliminary information publicly.
The examination found no bruising, signs of physical assault or broken bones. No abnormalities were detected in the other organs apart from the heart, Worawee said, adding that Georgian doctors appeared to have already conducted extensive examinations.
Further laboratory tests will be required to examine cardiac tissue and possible genetic factors. Any suspicion of sudden unexplained death during sleep would also have to be investigated through these tests before a firm conclusion could be reached.
“The preliminary conclusion today is failure of the heart and circulatory system, but we have not ruled out toxins or chemicals,” Worawee said.
The Ministry of Justice will coordinate efforts to obtain information from Georgia, including records of its post-mortem examination and chemical testing. The process is expected to take time.
Worawee added that the Georgian death certificate did not specify the cause of death.
Earlier at 11am, before the preliminary findings were disclosed, Somsak “Mos” Butsri, Hlun’s elder brother, spoke as the family’s representative after accompanying the body into the forensic examination process.
Somsak has been coordinating information for the family and informing the public about his younger brother’s death in Georgia.
He said the examination in Thailand was the first post-mortem formally requested by the family because they still had questions and wanted the Justice Ministry’s forensic team to investigate the death thoroughly.
The family particularly wanted tests for toxic substances in Hlun’s body, a detailed examination of his heart and an investigation into other possible causes of death.
“Georgian authorities have not provided the family with answers or details of their post-mortem findings,” Somsak said.
“We received only the death certificate and were told that organ samples and DNA had been retained. We do not know exactly what those samples will be tested for.”
Once the Thai results become clear, the family wants the findings from Thailand and Georgia to be compared, particularly those involving possible toxins, which remain a major concern.
Somsak noted that the initial examinations had found no signs of physical assault or external injuries.
Somsak said reports suggesting that Hlun died from sudden unexplained death during sleep had not been confirmed and were not supported by any official test results.
He was also uncertain whether his brother had any underlying health conditions because Hlun did not always discuss his health with the family.
However, should the examination find evidence that Hlun was physically assaulted, the family would exercise its legal rights and seek justice for him, Somsak said.
He added that none of Hlun’s personal belongings had been returned with his body apart from his passport.
The post-mortem procedure was expected to be completed by Friday (August 7), after which the family planned to take Hlun’s body to his home province of Kalasin for traditional funeral rites.
The family will discuss the cremation arrangements at a later stage.
Somsak said Hlun’s grandmother remained in good spirits and had asked only that he be brought home. However, the family was uncertain how she would react when she saw his body.
“I would like to thank people across Thailand for helping bring my younger brother home,” Somsak said.