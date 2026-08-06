CAAT: Thai airports may open flagged bags without owners present to prevent delays

Airport security officers in Thailand will be permitted to open suspicious checked baggage without calling its owner to be present under new rules taking effect on October 16.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said the measure would apply only when security screening detected a suspicious object, explosive, prohibited article, dangerous item or anything else barred from carriage aboard an aircraft.
It stressed that the rule did not authorise routine opening of passengers’ bags and was intended to strengthen aviation security in line with international standards.
The notification governing the screening of checked baggage was published in February, allowing airport operators, airlines and relevant agencies time to prepare their personnel, procedures and passenger communications before implementation.
Under the new procedure:
Airport screening personnel may also seize prohibited items and proceed under the applicable laws, regulations and security procedures.
CAAT said requiring officers to locate passengers before opening suspicious baggage could delay baggage handling and flight operations.
Allowing authorised officers to inspect a bag under recorded and auditable procedures would enable potential threats to be assessed more efficiently while maintaining evidence of every step.
The authority described the approach as consistent with aviation-security practices used internationally to prevent dangerous or prohibited items from being carried aboard aircraft.
Passengers are advised to use internationally recognised baggage locks, such as TSA-approved locks, which authorised security personnel can open using specialised equipment when an inspection is necessary.
CAAT said this could reduce the risk of damage to the suitcase or locking mechanism during an authorised search.
Travellers should also check prohibited and dangerous-item lists before departure and avoid placing valuables, fragile items, important documents or essential personal belongings in checked baggage. Additional inspections may also take place at airports in countries of origin, transit or destination.
Passengers who believe their baggage was damaged during an inspection may submit a complaint through their airline or CAAT’s complaints system for the circumstances to be reviewed.