CAAT: Thai airports may open flagged bags without owners present to prevent delays

Airport security officers in Thailand will be permitted to open suspicious checked baggage without calling its owner to be present under new rules taking effect on October 16.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said the measure would apply only when security screening detected a suspicious object, explosive, prohibited article, dangerous item or anything else barred from carriage aboard an aircraft.

It stressed that the rule did not authorise routine opening of passengers’ bags and was intended to strengthen aviation security in line with international standards.

The notification governing the screening of checked baggage was published in February, allowing airport operators, airlines and relevant agencies time to prepare their personnel, procedures and passenger communications before implementation.