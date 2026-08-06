Thailand’s Aom Plus debut succeeds with 22,703 retail investors

Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the subscription process for the Aom Plus government bonds had been successful and well received, with allocations made to 22,703 members of the public and retail investors nationwide.
He described Aom Plus as a successful government effort to introduce a new dimension to investment and expand savings and investment choices in a way not previously available.
It enabled members of the public and Thai investors to gain broad access, through several channels, to low-risk assets such as government bonds with attractive returns.
The bonds also offered liquidity because they could be bought, sold and transferred on the secondary market, supporting fairness for both buyers and sellers.
Subscribers can check their Bond Connect allocation results at www.settrade.com/bondallocation and through the 24 participating banks and securities firms that acted as distributors.
Funds not allocated will be returned to investors by the end of Thursday (August 6, 2026).
Every baht invested by the public in Aom Plus government bonds will contribute to joint efforts by the public and the government to create economic opportunities and a better future for Thailand.
Investors will also receive ‘Plus’ benefits beyond conventional savings.
These include easier and broader access to investment, or financial inclusion; attractive returns in the form of interest; a secondary market where transparent prices reflect market mechanisms; and several investment channels through the SBM Wallet, commercial banks, securities firms and the Streaming application, making investment more convenient.
Investors who missed this round can prepare for another sale next month.
The Ministry of Finance will again offer the bonds through the same two channels:
The ministry plans to continue monthly sales throughout fiscal year 2027, from October 2026 to September 2027.
The offering amount and interest rates for the September round will be announced officially at a later date.