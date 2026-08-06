Thailand’s Aom Plus debut succeeds with 22,703 retail investors

Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the subscription process for the Aom Plus government bonds had been successful and well received, with allocations made to 22,703 members of the public and retail investors nationwide.

He described Aom Plus as a successful government effort to introduce a new dimension to investment and expand savings and investment choices in a way not previously available.

It enabled members of the public and Thai investors to gain broad access, through several channels, to low-risk assets such as government bonds with attractive returns.

The bonds also offered liquidity because they could be bought, sold and transferred on the secondary market, supporting fairness for both buyers and sellers.