TSD breach exposes 200,000 investors to fraud and impersonation risks

The Thailand Securities Depository has confirmed that personal, brokerage and bank account information belonging to about 200,000 investors was exposed through unauthorised access to its Investor Portal.

TSD managing director Pichaya Chomchaiya acknowledged that the breach involved more sensitive information than initially assessed, including investors’ bank account details.

She stressed that securities holdings and transaction records remained secure and that the incident was confined to the web-based TSD Investor Portal, which has operated for more than five years.

The affected accounts represent about 200,000 of more than five million shareholder accounts held in TSD’s systems.

TSD and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau provided an update on the investigation and measures for affected users following the discovery of unauthorised access on July 26.

TSD said it would examine the facts and provide appropriate assistance if investors suffered demonstrable losses as a result of the incident.