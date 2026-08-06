Vietnam overtakes Thailand as ASEAN’s second-largest aviation market

Vietnam has overtaken Thailand to become Southeast Asia’s second-largest commercial aviation market, as overall airline seat capacity across the region declined in July 2026, according to UK-based aviation data provider OAG.

OAG reported that total airline capacity in Southeast Asia fell by 1.2% from July 2025 to 50.4 million seats in July 2026.

Domestic airline capacity declined by 1.3% and accounted for 45% of the region’s commercial aviation market, while international capacity fell by 1.5% and represented the remaining 55%.

The contraction was attributed to rising fuel costs driven by tensions in the Middle East, which prompted several Southeast Asian airlines to reduce international services.