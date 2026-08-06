Thailand, Myanmar exchange labour, water and space accords

Worker protections and environmental action

Anutin welcomed the labour agreements and stressed the importance of Myanmar workers to the Thai economy.

He reaffirmed the Thai government’s commitment to protecting their rights and welfare while promoting lawful employment through closer cooperation between the two countries.

Environmental cooperation also formed a central part of the talks. Anutin said pollution and environmental problems affected the health and livelihoods of communities on both sides of the border and required a shared response.

Thailand and Myanmar agreed to accelerate their cooperation plan on transboundary haze and establish a joint technical working group to address pollution in shared rivers.

The two countries will also continue working together on water-resource management and flood prevention to improve environmental conditions and the quality of life in border communities.

Earth-observation and geoinformatics technology will be applied to development, disaster management and efforts to address environmental problems.

Security and border trade

On political and security matters, Anutin emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, public order and stability along the Thailand-Myanmar border.

He proposed stronger cooperation to prevent and suppress transnational crime, particularly drug trafficking, online scams and money laundering.

The prime minister also called for closer coordination among relevant Thai and Myanmar agencies to improve public safety and security in their shared border areas.

Economic cooperation was described as a principal pillar of bilateral relations. Anutin welcomed the reopening of the Second Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge linking Mae Sot and Myawaddy and called on both sides to reduce regulatory barriers, facilitate border trade and improve transport connectivity.

The measures are intended to restore commercial activity and support the recovery of border economies.

Thailand also offered to host a meeting of the Joint Trade Committee later this year.

The two governments discussed further energy cooperation, support for private-sector investment, bilateral payment mechanisms, and the development of economic corridors and infrastructure connecting Thailand, Myanmar and the wider region.

ASEAN and long-term partnership

Anutin congratulated Min Aung Hlaing on assuming office as Myanmar’s president, according to Ratchada.

The prime minister said Min Aung Hlaing’s decision to make Thailand one of the first countries he visited after taking office reflected the close friendship between the two countries, based on good-neighbourly relations, mutual trust and longstanding ties between their peoples.

Thailand reaffirmed its readiness to support Myanmar’s participation in ASEAN and to work with the country towards sustainable growth.

Both sides agreed to maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations through continued dialogue and high-level exchanges. They also pledged to translate commitments under their joint statement into concrete action and strengthen cooperation between their legislative branches.

Thailand offered to continue serving as a development partner in agriculture, public health, education, human-resource development and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Anutin said the talks reflected the two countries’ intention to deepen cooperation across all areas. He expressed confidence that implementing the agreed measures would deliver tangible benefits to their people and said Thailand would remain Myanmar’s friend and partner on the basis of mutual interests.

Ratchada said the documents demonstrated that bilateral relations extended beyond government-level engagement by addressing labour administration, cross-border water pollution and the practical use of space and geoinformatics technology for development.