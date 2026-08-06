Thai and Myanmar leaders to outline new trade and investment opportunities

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing’s visit to Thailand is extending beyond government-to-government relations into economic cooperation, with a bilateral business forum seeking to open a new chapter in trade and investment between the two countries.
The Thai-Myanmar Association for Friendship is organising the Thai-Myanmar Business Forum 2026 under the theme “A New Chapter in Thailand-Myanmar Business Partnership” at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on Thursday (August 6).
The event will bring together business leaders, investors and economic agencies from Thailand and Myanmar to exchange views and build networks under the concept “New Business, New Opportunities, New Growth”. The forum is intended to promote the long-term expansion of bilateral economic cooperation.
Pisanu Suvanajata, president of the Thai-Myanmar Association for Friendship, said the association had planned the forum in advance to use the Myanmar leader’s visit as a starting point for strengthening private-sector confidence.
It will also provide businesses from both countries with opportunities to meet, exchange information and establish commercial networks.
“Thailand and Myanmar are neighbouring countries with longstanding good relations. The private sectors of both countries have maintained continuous trade and investment ties,” Pisanu said.
“What matters is ensuring that businesses receive accurate information about Myanmar’s laws, regulations and business environment so that they can make investment decisions with confidence.”
The morning programme will begin at 9am with a discussion entitled “Business Opportunities in Myanmar”, presenting an overview of the economy, market potential and investment opportunities in various sectors.
At 9.45am, a Business Clinic for Potential Investors in Doing Business in Myanmar will offer detailed advice to businesses and investors interested in operating in the country.
The clinic will cover investment procedures, laws, company establishment, incentives and other practical considerations. It is being organised in cooperation with the Thai Business Association of Myanmar and the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
A key session will take place from 2.30pm to 3pm, when Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, are scheduled to deliver special addresses to Thai and Myanmar business representatives.
The two leaders will set out their visions for the future of economic, trade and investment cooperation between the neighbouring countries.
Three further panel discussions will follow.
The first, “Building a Future-Ready Regulatory Environment for Successful and Sustainable Business in Myanmar”, will examine the development of regulations that support sustainable business operations.
The second, “Reimagining Thailand-Myanmar Connectivity: From Existing Links to Future Opportunities”, will explore ways to improve transport, logistics and infrastructure links to support future trade.
The third, “Unlocking the Next Frontier of Thailand-Myanmar Business Partnership: New Sectors, New Opportunities, New Growth”, will focus on emerging industries, new forms of investment and opportunities for economic growth in both countries.
Pisanu said the forum was intended to do more than facilitate business matchmaking. It also aims to build an accurate understanding of Myanmar’s investment environment, including its laws, regulations and economic outlook.
This information would allow Thai businesses to assess opportunities and develop more comprehensive investment plans, he added.
The Thai-Myanmar Association for Friendship was founded in 2007 and has operated for 19 years as a mechanism for strengthening relations between Thailand and Myanmar at government, business and people-to-people levels.
Its previous activities have included assisting victims of natural disasters in Myanmar, providing medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic and holding seminars to promote trade and investment.
The association has also organised religious and cultural activities intended to strengthen ties between the people of the two countries.
Its executive board for the 2026–2028 term has 20 members. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs selects qualified candidates from a range of fields before submitting their names to the prime minister for approval.
The board comprises 14 appointed members, led by Pisanu, and includes representatives from the government, business and academic sectors. A further six ex officio members come from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The forum is being held as businesses closely watch the future direction of Thai-Myanmar economic relations following the Myanmar leader’s visit to Thailand.