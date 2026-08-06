Thai and Myanmar leaders to outline new trade and investment opportunities

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing’s visit to Thailand is extending beyond government-to-government relations into economic cooperation, with a bilateral business forum seeking to open a new chapter in trade and investment between the two countries.

The Thai-Myanmar Association for Friendship is organising the Thai-Myanmar Business Forum 2026 under the theme “A New Chapter in Thailand-Myanmar Business Partnership” at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on Thursday (August 6).

The event will bring together business leaders, investors and economic agencies from Thailand and Myanmar to exchange views and build networks under the concept “New Business, New Opportunities, New Growth”. The forum is intended to promote the long-term expansion of bilateral economic cooperation.

Pisanu Suvanajata, president of the Thai-Myanmar Association for Friendship, said the association had planned the forum in advance to use the Myanmar leader’s visit as a starting point for strengthening private-sector confidence.

It will also provide businesses from both countries with opportunities to meet, exchange information and establish commercial networks.

“Thailand and Myanmar are neighbouring countries with longstanding good relations. The private sectors of both countries have maintained continuous trade and investment ties,” Pisanu said.

“What matters is ensuring that businesses receive accurate information about Myanmar’s laws, regulations and business environment so that they can make investment decisions with confidence.”