Thailand seek SEA V Cup double as Chiang Mai hosts second leg

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will return to action on Friday (August 7) as the second leg of the BYD DMI 6th SEA V Cup 2026 begins in Chiang Mai.

The three-day competition will be held at the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium from August 7-9, with Thailand hosting regional rivals Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Thailand enter the home leg as first-leg champions after winning all three of their matches in Hanoi, where the opening round was contested from July 31 to August 2.

The Thai side capped their unbeaten campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the decisive match, winning 25-18, 25-20 and 25-18 to retain their position at the top of Southeast Asian women’s volleyball.

The second leg will offer Thailand an opportunity not only to defend the title but also to test their team system and readiness before major Asian and global competitions, backed by home supporters in Chiang Mai.