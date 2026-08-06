Thailand seek SEA V Cup double as Chiang Mai hosts second leg

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will return to action on Friday (August 7) as the second leg of the BYD DMI 6th SEA V Cup 2026 begins in Chiang Mai.
The three-day competition will be held at the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium from August 7-9, with Thailand hosting regional rivals Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Thailand enter the home leg as first-leg champions after winning all three of their matches in Hanoi, where the opening round was contested from July 31 to August 2.
The Thai side capped their unbeaten campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the decisive match, winning 25-18, 25-20 and 25-18 to retain their position at the top of Southeast Asian women’s volleyball.
The second leg will offer Thailand an opportunity not only to defend the title but also to test their team system and readiness before major Asian and global competitions, backed by home supporters in Chiang Mai.
Thailand began the first leg on July 31 with a 3-1 victory over Indonesia, taking the match 25-21, 32-34, 25-21 and 25-19.
Vietnam also opened with a win, beating the Philippines 3-1 with set scores of 29-27, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-19.
On August 1, Thailand were pushed to five sets by the Philippines before prevailing 3-2. The Thai team won 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 18-25 and 15-10, while Vietnam defeated Indonesia 3-1.
Thailand then beat Vietnam in straight sets on August 2 to secure the first-leg title. Indonesia concluded their campaign with a 3-1 win over the Philippines, recovering from losing the opening set to prevail 20-25, 25-19, 25-22 and 25-16.
Thailand finished top of the standings with three wins from three matches. Vietnam placed second with two victories and one defeat, followed by Indonesia with one win and two losses. The Philippines finished fourth after losing all three matches.
The Thailand Volleyball Association has announced a 14-player squad for the second leg in Chiang Mai, led by captain Pornpun Guedpard.
The squad comprises Pornpun Guedpard, Natthanicha Jaisaen, Thatdao Nuekjang, Kaewkalaya Kamulthala, Wimonrat Thanapan, Kanyarat Khunmuang, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Sasipapron Janthawisut, Chatchu-on Moksri, Warisara Seetaloed, Jidapa Nahuanong, Pimpichaya Kokram, Piyanut Pannoy and Kalyarat Khamwong.
Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai is the team’s head coach.
The competition begins on Friday at 1pm with Indonesia facing Vietnam. Thailand will play the Philippines at 4.30pm.
On Saturday (August 8), Vietnam will meet the Philippines at 1pm, before Thailand take on Indonesia at 4.30pm.
The final day on Sunday (August 9) will begin with the Philippines against Indonesia at 1pm. Thailand will then face Vietnam in the closing match at 4.30pm.
Thai volleyball supporters can follow live coverage of the second leg on one31, GMM25 and the oneD app.
Source: Thailand Volleyball Association