Remains of Thai Travel Vlogger "Hlun Solo" Repatriated From Georgia

THURSDAY, AUGUST 06, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Remains of Thai Travel Vlogger "Hlun Solo" Repatriated From Georgia

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry facilitates the repatriation of vlogger Bavorntat Pengsuk for forensic examination prior to his funeral in Kalasin

  • The remains of Thai travel vlogger Bavorntat Pengsuk, known as "Hlun Solo," have been repatriated to Thailand from Georgia following his death in Tbilisi.
  • Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara facilitated the repatriation, coordinating with Georgian authorities and the deceased's family.
  • Upon arrival in Thailand, the vlogger's body will undergo a full forensic examination at the request of his family.
  • After the examination, his remains will be transported to his hometown in Kalasin province for a traditional funeral.

 

 

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry facilitates the repatriation of vlogger Bavorntat Pengsuk for forensic examination prior to his funeral in Kalasin.

 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has facilitated the repatriation of the body of popular travel YouTuber Bavorntat Pengsuk, widely known as "Hlun Solo", following his death in Tbilisi, Georgia, last month.

 

Speaking on Thursday (6 August 2026), Jaithai Upakarnitikaset, director-general of the Department of Information and MFA spokesperson, stated that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow had appointed Prathuangtip Sirivithes, acting director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs, to oversee the reception of Bavorntat’s remains upon arrival in Thailand.

 

Bavorntat, 27, passed away in the Georgian capital on 14 July 2026.
 

 

 

Remains of Thai Travel Vlogger "Hlun Solo" Repatriated From Georgia


According to the MFA, the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara has maintained close contact with the deceased's family, Georgian authorities, and relevant officials since being notified of the incident.

 

Embassy personnel were dispatched to Tbilisi immediately to expedite investigations into the cause of death, oversee repatriation procedures, and press Georgian officials over earlier administrative delays.
 

 

Remains of Thai Travel Vlogger "Hlun Solo" Repatriated From Georgia

 

Following the arrival of the remains, Bavorntat's family arranged for a full forensic examination to be conducted in Thailand. Once procedures are concluded, his body will be transported to his hometown in Somdet district, Kalasin province, where traditional religious funeral rites will take place.

The Nation Editorial Team

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy