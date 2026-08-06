Remains of Thai Travel Vlogger "Hlun Solo" Repatriated From Georgia

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry facilitates the repatriation of vlogger Bavorntat Pengsuk for forensic examination prior to his funeral in Kalasin.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has facilitated the repatriation of the body of popular travel YouTuber Bavorntat Pengsuk, widely known as "Hlun Solo", following his death in Tbilisi, Georgia, last month.

Speaking on Thursday (6 August 2026), Jaithai Upakarnitikaset, director-general of the Department of Information and MFA spokesperson, stated that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow had appointed Prathuangtip Sirivithes, acting director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs, to oversee the reception of Bavorntat’s remains upon arrival in Thailand.

Bavorntat, 27, passed away in the Georgian capital on 14 July 2026.

