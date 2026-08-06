Gold surges as weaker dollar and Hormuz hopes lift demand

Gold prices surged by more than 4% on Wednesday (August 5), recording their strongest daily advance since February as a weaker US dollar and falling Treasury yields increased the appeal of the non-yielding precious metal.

Spot gold gained 4.4% to US$4,253.36 an ounce, its highest level in nearly seven weeks. US gold futures for December delivery settled 3.7% higher at US$4,305.20 an ounce.

The rally was also supported by optimism over diplomatic efforts involving Iran and a proposed shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, which could allow some energy shipments to resume.

Independent metals trader Tai Wong said two consecutive days of falling bond yields and the dollar’s decline during the week had cleared the way for further gains in gold and silver.

The US currency traded close to a three-month low against the Japanese yen, making dollar-denominated gold less expensive for buyers using other currencies. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was near a one-week low.