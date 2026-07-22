Thai gold prices surge 1,100 baht after 27 revisions in volatile trading

Thai gold prices climbed by a net 1,100 baht on Wednesday, July 22, following an exceptionally volatile session in which the Gold Traders Association revised its quoted prices 27 times.
The association’s final update, issued at 4.47pm, put the selling price of gold bullion at 65,850 baht per baht-weight (15.244 grammes), while gold jewellery was offered at 66,650 baht.
The sharp advance took domestic prices to their highest levels of the day amid strong demand for gold in international markets, fluctuations in the baht and short-term speculative buying.
Under the association’s 27th announcement, gold bullion was bought at 65,650 baht and sold at 65,850 baht per baht-weight.
Gold jewellery was bought at 64,339.04 baht and sold at 66,650 baht per baht-weight.
Domestic gold prices are influenced by both movements in the international market and the baht-dollar exchange rate, meaning fluctuations in either can prompt the association to revise its quotations during the day.
Based on the bullion selling price of 65,850 baht per baht-weight, the estimated price of half a salung of gold stood at about 8,231.25 baht.
One salung (3.811 grammes) was estimated at 16,462.50 baht, while two salung, or half a baht-weight, cost approximately 32,925 baht.
The estimates exclude workmanship charges, which apply to gold jewellery and vary according to the design and retailer.
The domestic rally was supported by buying in the international gold market as investors sought safe-haven assets amid global economic and financial uncertainty.
Gold is often favoured during periods of market stress, although prices can remain highly volatile as investors respond to changes in interest-rate expectations, currencies and geopolitical conditions.
Movements in the baht added to the volatility in Thailand because a weaker local currency generally raises the domestic cost of dollar-denominated gold.
Short-term trading also contributed to the rapid price movement after gold broke through important technical resistance levels.
The breakout reportedly triggered follow-up purchases by institutional and retail investors, accelerating the rise and contributing to the unusually high number of price revisions.
However, the scale of Wednesday’s increase also raised the risk of a short-term correction if investors moved to take profits.
Market commentary accompanying the price update advised investors to exercise caution after the steep increase and substantial intraday volatility.
Those seeking to accumulate gold were advised to avoid chasing the rally and consider waiting for prices to consolidate or retreat.
Existing holders could consider taking partial profits to reduce their exposure to sudden market swings, while continuing to monitor international gold prices and the baht.