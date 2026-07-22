Thai gold prices surge 1,100 baht after 27 revisions in volatile trading

Thai gold prices climbed by a net 1,100 baht on Wednesday, July 22, following an exceptionally volatile session in which the Gold Traders Association revised its quoted prices 27 times.

The association’s final update, issued at 4.47pm, put the selling price of gold bullion at 65,850 baht per baht-weight (15.244 grammes), while gold jewellery was offered at 66,650 baht.

The sharp advance took domestic prices to their highest levels of the day amid strong demand for gold in international markets, fluctuations in the baht and short-term speculative buying.

Bullion reaches 65,850 baht

Under the association’s 27th announcement, gold bullion was bought at 65,650 baht and sold at 65,850 baht per baht-weight.