THANN Expands Holistic Empire With Luxury Thai Traditional Medicine Clinic at One Bangkok

Luxury lifestyle brand THANN partners with Bhumitinnakorn to launch an innovative medical clinic bridging ancient healing and modern technology.

THANN, the international luxury lifestyle brand renowned for its natural skincare, aromatherapy and wellness sanctuaries – including the acclaimed THANN Wellness Resort in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – has officially expanded its holistic healthcare ecosystem. The brand has unveiled the THANN Thai Traditional Medicine Clinic, situated on the second floor of The Storeys at One Bangkok.

Developed in strategic partnership with Bhumitinnakorn, an elite group of traditional Thai medical practitioners with over three decades of clinical expertise, the opening cements THANN's position as an end-to-end global wellness powerhouse.

Ancient Science Meets Modern Innovation

At the heart of traditional Thai medicine lies the restoration of equilibrium across the four foundational body elements: Earth, Water, Wind and Fire. Rather than merely masking symptoms, the discipline diagnoses how physical and psychological ailments intersect with elemental imbalances.

