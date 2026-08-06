THANN Expands Holistic Empire With Luxury Thai Traditional Medicine Clinic at One Bangkok

Luxury lifestyle brand THANN partners with Bhumitinnakorn to launch an innovative medical clinic bridging ancient healing and modern technology.
THANN, the international luxury lifestyle brand renowned for its natural skincare, aromatherapy and wellness sanctuaries – including the acclaimed THANN Wellness Resort in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – has officially expanded its holistic healthcare ecosystem. The brand has unveiled the THANN Thai Traditional Medicine Clinic, situated on the second floor of The Storeys at One Bangkok.
Developed in strategic partnership with Bhumitinnakorn, an elite group of traditional Thai medical practitioners with over three decades of clinical expertise, the opening cements THANN's position as an end-to-end global wellness powerhouse.
At the heart of traditional Thai medicine lies the restoration of equilibrium across the four foundational body elements: Earth, Water, Wind and Fire. Rather than merely masking symptoms, the discipline diagnoses how physical and psychological ailments intersect with elemental imbalances.
The new clinic reimagines this heritage practice by pairing seasoned practitioners with state-of-the-art medical technology designed to enhance safety, precision and therapeutic outcomes. Highlights of the clinical equipment include:
• Digital Touchscreen Herbal Steaming Beds: temperature-controlled platforms engineered for optimal thermal therapy.
• Warm Herbal Fumigation Chairs: ergonomic systems tailored for localised treatment.
• Precision Hydrotherapy Baths: bespoke tubs engineered to maintain a constant, therapeutic water temperature of 40°C.
True to THANN's brand heritage, the clinic incorporates signature natural fragrances and calming interior aesthetics to deliver a multi-sensory, restorative experience for its urban clientele.
Thitipat Suppapatranont, managing director of THANN-Oryza Co., Ltd., highlighted the strategic vision behind the launch:
"Our overarching objective is centred on wellness and longevity. True well-being is not simply about living longer but about maintaining vitality throughout every stage of life. Preventive, holistic care builds natural immunity and elemental balance long before illness occurs. By pairing THANN's premium service ecosystem with Bhumitinnakorn's generational expertise, we are setting an international benchmark for modern Thai medicine."
Adcharah Cheamtavorne, director of Bhumitinnakorn Health Management Co., Ltd., emphasised the broader market opportunity:
"Our mission is to elevate traditional Thai medicine onto the international stage through evidence-based, systematically measurable care delivered by licensed medical professionals. By collaborating across the public, private and healthcare insurance sectors, we aim to integrate traditional therapies into modern healthcare while positioning Thailand as a world-class medical and wellness destination."
Designed to address the chronic stresses of modern city living, the clinic offers tailored solutions for muscle tension, respiratory issues and digestive imbalances.
At a private launch event, high-profile guest Mew Suppasit Jongcheveevat shared his experience of the clinic's specialised treatments:
"Due to a demanding work schedule and intense training, I developed severe shoulder tension and ongoing allergies. The combination of targeted massage, warm herbal oil therapy and traditional heat treatments like Phao Ya delivered immediate results – clearer breathing, reduced night-time congestion and faster recovery. The blend of expert care and modern medical safety gave me complete confidence."
Prominent lifestyle personalities Sarisa Lamsam and Harutai Chaiyan Na Ayudhya also praised the clinic's seamless fusion of heritage wellness and luxury convenience, calling it an essential sanctuary for proactive self-care in the heart of the capital.
Visitor Information
The THANN Thai Traditional Medicine Clinic is now open to local and international clients seeking premium holistic care.
• Location: 2nd Floor, The Storeys, One Bangkok
• Reservations & Enquiries: +66 (0) 2000 6061
• LINE Official Account: @thannthaimed