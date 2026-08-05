Japan approves two-year food consumption tax cut to 1% from next April

Japan's cabinet approved a two-year reduction in the consumption tax on food on Wednesday (August 5), lowering the rate from 8% to 1% from next April to ease the effects of inflation.

If enacted, it will be the country's first consumption tax cut since the levy was introduced in 1989.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary cabinet meeting after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Japan Innovation Party (JIP) completed their internal procedures earlier that day.

The LDP's General Council endorsed the proposal unanimously at its own extraordinary meeting before policy chiefs from the two coalition partners concluded the ruling bloc's approval process.