US-based Oishii Farm opens western Tokyo R&D centre for indoor farming

Strawberries cultivated at Oishii Farm Corporation’s new centre in Hamura, western Tokyo, could reach the Japanese market as early as this year, the US-based company announced when it inaugurated the facility on Wednesday (August 5).

The research hub has been established to advance mass production, lift productivity and explore the cultivation of new fruit and vegetables in plant factories.

Oishii Farm, which produces and sells strawberries in the United States, intends to pursue this work in collaboration with Japanese businesses that have advanced agricultural and industrial technologies.