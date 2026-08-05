Kumamoto academy supports pet-inclusive disaster response

Kyushu Animal Academy in the southwestern Japanese city of Kumamoto set aside part of its premises for evacuees and their animals after the powerful July 28 earthquake, opening the shelter before the day ended.

The earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture and reached a maximum reading of 7, the highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.

By Sunday, the facility had accommodated 83 people from 48 households alongside dogs, cats and rabbits.

As the number of evacuees declined, the school stopped admitting new users.

Those who used the service expressed gratitude, while the arrangement also addressed a difficulty that can deter pet owners from entering evacuation centres: concerns about animal noise and odour.

Hironori Honda, 61, who lives in the prefectural capital, went to the academy with his wife and their 13-year-old cat, Mikan, on the night of the quake.