Disney and TikTok team up to bring creator-made shorts to Disney+

The Walt Disney Company and TikTok have announced a landmark partnership that will allow social media creators to officially use licensed characters from globally recognised franchises including Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar in their own short-form videos.

In a joint statement, the two companies described the agreement as an industry first, giving TikTok users access to Disney’s intellectual property to create and share content.

The videos will be available to watch on both TikTok and the Disney+ streaming platform.

The new feature will begin rolling out in the United States over the next few months before expanding to other markets worldwide.

Although the value of the agreement was not disclosed, industry experts regard it as one of the most significant moves made by Josh D’Amaro since becoming Disney’s new chief executive in March, as he works to strengthen the foundations of the company’s business.

Disney expects regularly updated content to encourage subscribers to engage with fan-driven trends in real time, build stronger communities and experience a wider range of storytelling on Disney+.