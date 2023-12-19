Disney opens first Zootopia-themed attraction in Shanghai
Shanghai Disney Resort will open a Zootopia-themed attraction on Wednesday (December 20) aiming to capitalise on a post-pandemic desire for travel and experiences in China.
Zootopia, which came out in Chinese cinemas in 2016, remains one of the highest grossing imported animated films ever released in the country.
This marks Disney's first Zootopia-themed site and the eighth themed area at the Shanghai Disney Resort which opened in 2016 and was expanded in 2018 with a Toy Story-themed attraction.
While consumption in China has been slow to bounce back following the lifting of COVID-19 curbs a year ago, domestic travel and experiences have rebounded more strongly, with Shanghai Disney Resort one of the beneficiaries.