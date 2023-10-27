MCOT offers NFTs inspired by its cartoon programme
The first set of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) “9 Cartoon the Collection” will be offered to collectors via the Bitkub NFT platform, state-owned public broadcaster MCOT Pcl said on Thursday.
These NFTs are designed by Thai artist Napop Chowapoonpon or "Issara Guang", who got his inspiration from MCOT's TV programme featuring a variety of animation series running over the past 43 years since 1980.
The special trait of his NFT characters is that they have the voice of legendary voice actors of 9 Cartoon, such as, Nirun Boonyarattaphan or Na Toi Senbei, Sansanee Wattananukul (voice actress of Nobita Nobi in Doraemon) and Sriapa Suannak (voice actress of Shizuka Minamoto in Doraemon).
Though the launch date has not been announced yet, the number of NFTs will be limited.
MCOT acting director Phatiyuth Jaiswang said that "9 Cartoon the Collection" was part of a collaboration with digital asset solution firm Bitkub Blockchain Technology to develop and distribute digital art assets in the form of NFTs.
"The artwork can be further developed into physical products such as art toys and lifestyle products, creating new experiences for the audiences and collectors," he said.
He added that MCOT is planning to transform its legacy, including footage of historic events and radio content, into digital assets.
Meanwhile, Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology, said NFT has a unique characteristic of irreplaceability, thanks to blockchain technology that offers highly secure data management.
"NFT does not only exist in the form of art but also fame and things we use in our daily lives," he said.
He said most of the NFTs are being offered in form of artworks as the price could increase overtime based on the rarity of each token. He added that some people purchased NFTs as part of investment to speculate higher returns.
"The launch of '9 Cartoon the Collection' will enable us to offer a more comprehensive service on our Bitkub NFT platform, Thailand's marketplace for NFTs," he added.