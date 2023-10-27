MCOT offers NFTs inspired by its cartoon programme

These NFTs are designed by Thai artist Napop Chowapoonpon or "Issara Guang", who got his inspiration from MCOT's TV programme featuring a variety of animation series running over the past 43 years since 1980.

The special trait of his NFT characters is that they have the voice of legendary voice actors of 9 Cartoon, such as, Nirun Boonyarattaphan or Na Toi Senbei, Sansanee Wattananukul (voice actress of Nobita Nobi in Doraemon) and Sriapa Suannak (voice actress of Shizuka Minamoto in Doraemon).

Though the launch date has not been announced yet, the number of NFTs will be limited.