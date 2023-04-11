TRAViZGO Super App partners with SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL project to stimulate sustainable digital tourism in Thailand

Hatsathorn Srisuk, project manager, shared the concept of Songkran Edition 2023, stating that "the project aims to use blockchain technology to create value for Nong Sukjai by providing tourists with the opportunity to search for Nong Sukjai in various provinces. Each area will have a unique Nong Sukjai based on the province's characteristics. The objective of the project is to develop tourism through games to provide fun for tourists and use blockchain technology to create digital assets as souvenirs for tourists to collect on their travels.

The project also aims to promote cooperation between the government, private sector, businesses, and entrepreneurs. The project has already started in five provinces, including Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Rayong, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, with three levels of difficulty for Nong Sukjai: Normal, Rare, and Super Rare, which tourists can scan and collect. Each area will have different Nong Sukjai, and there will be various accessories for tourists to collect by scanning at participating stores."

Phase 1 of the project will begin between April 13-15, 2566 with a total of 5,550 pieces in a random format. There will be 5,000 pieces of Normal Nong Sukjai, 500 pieces of Rare Nong Sukjai, and 50 pieces of Super Rare Nong Sukjai at Songkran tourist hotspots in five provinces: Ratchaprasong Road in Bangkok (1,110 pieces), Nimmanhaemin Road in Chiang Mai (1,110 pieces), Thalang Road in Phuket (1,110 pieces), Khao Niaow Road in Khon Kaen (1,110 pieces), and Yomjinda Road in Rayong (1,110 pieces). In the second phase of the project, a "Community Edition 2023" set of 300,000 Nong Sukjai will be distributed among 15 tourist destinations and communities in the same five provinces from May 15 to August 15, 2023.

