TRAViZGO Super App partners with SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL project to stimulate sustainable digital tourism in Thailand
April 10, 2023, Bangkok - Mr. Tanawat Kositviwat, Executive Vice President of TRAViZGO INNOTECH Ltd., participated in SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL event organized by Crypto City Connext. The objective of this event was to promote sustainable tourism in Thailand through digital channels.
The event was held at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) headquarters and involved more than 30 official sponsors, including TRAViZGO, Central Group, The1, Central Retail Digital, Jaymart, Join, DPU, BIRD Express, and Avindus.
Mr. Tanawat stated that becoming a partnership with TRAViZGO Super App, not only being the only leading OTA platform developed by Thai that provides an exceptional experience for travelers, in alignment with TAT's "The Right Moment to Create is Now" concept. It also signifies the company's unwavering dedication to promoting and supporting the development of the digital tourism industry in Thailand. Our technology team has developed a system to offer exclusive privileges to NFT collectors, allowing them to easily use the TRAViZGO Big Bonus project as a discount of up to 5,000 baht on TRAViZGO Super App. This benefit can be used from April 30th, 2023 until the end of the project.
Crypto City Connext, or a cities developer by digital technology, partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and TRAViZGO, the official sponsor of SUKJAI SMART TRAVEL project. The press conference was hosted by Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Digitalization, Research and Development. The project aims to enhance the tourism experience in Thailand by creating exciting and engaging activities for travelers to collect Nong Sukjai at various tourist destinations.
"Nong Sukjai" has launched in the form of NFT (Non-Fungible Token), following the success of the original "Nong Sukjai" campaign which launched in 2005. The digital character allows tourists to scan and collect it as they travel to various locations, encouraging tourism and generating value for local communities. The campaign targets individuals who are interested in digital assets and technology, particularly younger generations who have significant spending power and enjoy a digital lifestyle. In the future, this group is expected to play a significant role in driving tourism.
"Consumer behavior has changed, with an increased use of technology and a government focus on developing technology align with the national strategy of Thailand 4.0. This has elevated the tourism industry to the digital realm, using digital assets and technology to promote tourism and create value for Nong Sukjai." Said Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Digitalization, Research and Development.
Hatsathorn Srisuk, project manager, shared the concept of Songkran Edition 2023, stating that "the project aims to use blockchain technology to create value for Nong Sukjai by providing tourists with the opportunity to search for Nong Sukjai in various provinces. Each area will have a unique Nong Sukjai based on the province's characteristics. The objective of the project is to develop tourism through games to provide fun for tourists and use blockchain technology to create digital assets as souvenirs for tourists to collect on their travels.
The project also aims to promote cooperation between the government, private sector, businesses, and entrepreneurs. The project has already started in five provinces, including Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Rayong, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, with three levels of difficulty for Nong Sukjai: Normal, Rare, and Super Rare, which tourists can scan and collect. Each area will have different Nong Sukjai, and there will be various accessories for tourists to collect by scanning at participating stores."
Phase 1 of the project will begin between April 13-15, 2566 with a total of 5,550 pieces in a random format. There will be 5,000 pieces of Normal Nong Sukjai, 500 pieces of Rare Nong Sukjai, and 50 pieces of Super Rare Nong Sukjai at Songkran tourist hotspots in five provinces: Ratchaprasong Road in Bangkok (1,110 pieces), Nimmanhaemin Road in Chiang Mai (1,110 pieces), Thalang Road in Phuket (1,110 pieces), Khao Niaow Road in Khon Kaen (1,110 pieces), and Yomjinda Road in Rayong (1,110 pieces). In the second phase of the project, a "Community Edition 2023" set of 300,000 Nong Sukjai will be distributed among 15 tourist destinations and communities in the same five provinces from May 15 to August 15, 2023.
