Thailand woos more tourists with pioneering NFT incentives

With the aim of fostering the country’s tourism sector, the non-fungible token (NFT) project stems from a partnership between the TAT and its over 30 partners, which includes renowned information technology company, Crypto City Connext.

All digital coupons available in this project feature a picture of "Nong Sukjai”, the TAT's mascot, decorated in various styles. The project also involves collaboration with over 20 artists to design "Nong Sukjai", the TAT said on its website.

It said that since the project is still in the trial phase, the NFT could be collected only at the attractions, namely Ratchaprasong Road (Bangkok), Nimmanhaemin Road (Chiang Mai), Dibuk Road, (Phuket), Khao Niaw Road (Khon Kaen), Yomjinda Road (Rayong).

The TAT said that it had released 5,550 digital coupons on April 13 at those five venues. Of the total, 5,000 NFTs will be in the "normal" category, 500 will be "rare", and the remaining 50 will be "super rare".