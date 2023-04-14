Tourists up 11% at Thai airports in Q1 after Covid restrictions scrapped

Air passenger numbers rose 11.68% in the first quarter this year from the same period last year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The first three months of 2023 saw a total of 30.63 million trips, up 3.57 million from last year.

The number of domestic passengers rose by 2.8% while international passenger volume increased 21.92%.

The rise was driven by the lifting of Covid restrictions in many countries, especially China, as well as extended holidays and the start of the tourism high season.

