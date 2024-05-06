Thailand may not feel full impact of La Niña this year

What is La Niña?

La Niña refers to a natural oceanographic phenomenon characterised by cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. This cooling trend, coupled with stronger southwest winds redistributes warm sea surface waters to the west, resulting in rising sea surface temperatures and sea levels. La Niña occurs every two to three years and typically persists for nine to 12 months or longer.

Normally, the transition from El Niño to La Niña marks a period of neutrality lasting three to five months before the full impact of La Niña is felt. However, if La Niña fails to intensify significantly, temperatures may remain high due to the lingering effects of El Niño.

Despite being considered the “opposite” of El Niño, La Niña’s effects are not really a mirror image of its counterpart.

Pamela Knox, an agricultural climatologist from the University of Georgia Extension, said “it’s a bit more complicated than that”. According to Knox, the impacts of La Niña and El Niño are different in different parts of the world, but the changes help forecasters calculate what the climate will be like in the next few months.

Mickey Glantz, director of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Consortium for Capacity Building, noted that La Niña does not just shift weather patterns but can also intensify rain and heat patterns in some regions.

“La Niña, to me, is ‘extreme normal’,” he said.