Thailand-Australia centre of excellence to fight human trafficking

Minister of Justice Pol Colonel Tawee Sodsong and Angela Macdonald, Australia’s ambassador to Thailand, officially inaugurated the Counter Trafficking in Persons Centre of Excellence (CTIP-COE) in Thailand, located at the Department of Special Investigation Academy in the capital’s Nong Chok district on Friday.

This centre is an initiative of the Thai government, supported by the Australian government through the ASEAN-Australia Counter Trafficking (ASEAN-ACT) program. ASEAN-ACT is a 10-year programme by the Australian government, building on the long-standing cooperation between Australia and ASEAN, spanning over 20 years, aimed at addressing human trafficking issues.