Thai islanders prepare to protect ecosystem after its beaches were named ‘best on Earth’  .

Tourists are welcome, Prit said, but they must refrain from littering and harming marine life and do their part to protect Koh Kradan’s beauty as well as its ecosystem.

“Regardless of the award given, everyone is doing their best to protect the island. Hat Chao Mai National Park will now focus more on regulations to maintain the beauty of our environment,” he said.

Visitors are assured of safety, he added. This includes safe transport to the island as well as security while on it. Park officials take visitor safety as seriously as environmental protection.

Prit said more tourists are inevitable now that the island’s beaches have gained global fame. The marine park will invest more in the island’s infrastructure, including water and electricity, while enforcing regulations to protect it, he added.

