Domestic, regional tourists are the stars of Songkran, tourism executives say

Phuket Tourist Association president Thaneth Tantipiriyakij told The Nation that most visitors to the island province during the festival will be either Thai or from countries in the region.

“The association is focusing on travellers from inside the nation and from other Asian countries, except China, where tourism has not yet recovered,” Thaneth said.

“European travellers are not our primary market during this Songkran period because they normally come to Thailand in the winter to escape the cold,” he added.

Thaneth said he expects that 40% of all tourists visiting Phuket this year will be Thai, up from 30% in 2019, the year before the pandemic.