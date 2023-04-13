Where to celebrate Songkran Festival this week
Get your water gun ready for all the fun of Songkran Festival celebrations. The Nation offers an overview of where you can celebrate Songkran across the country.
This year, the festival begins on Thursday (April 13) and ends on Saturday (April 15). Different regions of the country have their own unique ways of celebrating.
Northern provinces
Chiang Mai
Celebrations in Chiang Mai began on April 1 and end on April 16 at major locations in the province to showcase local customs and cultures.
Songkran's main attractions: Tha Phar Gate, Nimmanahaeminda Road, and Tha Phae Road
Activities: A ceremony to shower water on Phra Phuttha Sihing, a revered Buddha statue in the area
A long tunnel sprinkler where visitors are encouraged to dress in traditional clothing from April 14 to 16
Phrae
The province is organising “Amazing Phrae Taste Festival”
Attractions: Sai Mor Hom Road, Charoen Mueang Road
Activities: Local food competition on April 13
Mae Hong Son
Attractions: Thai–Myanmar Friendship Bridge
Activities: Myanmar beauty pageant and local games as well as demonstrations of the Muay Boran (traditional Thai Muay Thai) and Chinlone (the traditional Myanmar sport) on April 13-15
Northeastern provinces
Nakhon Phanom
The theme of the province is “Nakhon Phanom Beach 2023”.
Attractions: Sawan Chai Khong Road
Activities: Paramotor shows, regional culinary festivals and a carnival of ethnic groups from April 13 to 16
Udon Thani
Attractions: Thesa Road, Kao Piak Road
Activities: Ram Wong (local dance) show, sea boxing competition, and Songkran beauty pageant on April 13-15
Khon Kaen
Attraction: Khao Neo (Sticky Rice) Road
Activity: “Human Wave” celebration April 13-16
Southern provinces
Songkhla
The province's major celebration event this year is the “Hatyai Midnight Songkran”.
Attractions: Sanehanusorn Road and Nipatuthit 3 Road
Activities: Water show concerts and food festival
Nakhon Si Thammarat
Attractions: Tha Chi Market, Sithammasok Park, Ligor Floating Market
Activity: At Sanam Na Muang Public Park, a ceremony for showering water on Phra Phuttha Sihing and pouring water on the elderly will take place from April 13 to 15.
Central provinces
Khao San Road, Bangkok
Activities: Merit-making ceremony on April 12 morning, tunnel sprinkler and body paint activity from April 13-15
Utthayan Road, Bangkok
Activity: Food and art international caravan on April 13-15, together with international food festivals
Bang Saen, Chonburi
Activities: Sand pagoda competitions, merit-making rituals, water-showering ceremonies on images of Buddha, local sporting events, and local cuisine festivals
Phra Pradaeng, Samut Prakan
Activities: Local shows by the Mon indigenous group, water-showering ceremonies on images of the Buddha, and Songkran beauty pageant.