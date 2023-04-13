Where to celebrate Songkran Festival this week

This year, the festival begins on Thursday (April 13) and ends on Saturday (April 15). Different regions of the country have their own unique ways of celebrating.

Northern provinces

Chiang Mai

Celebrations in Chiang Mai began on April 1 and end on April 16 at major locations in the province to showcase local customs and cultures.

Songkran's main attractions: Tha Phar Gate, Nimmanahaeminda Road, and Tha Phae Road

Activities: A ceremony to shower water on Phra Phuttha Sihing, a revered Buddha statue in the area

A long tunnel sprinkler where visitors are encouraged to dress in traditional clothing from April 14 to 16

Phrae

The province is organising “Amazing Phrae Taste Festival”

Attractions: Sai Mor Hom Road, Charoen Mueang Road

Activities: Local food competition on April 13

Mae Hong Son

Attractions: Thai–Myanmar Friendship Bridge

Activities: Myanmar beauty pageant and local games as well as demonstrations of the Muay Boran (traditional Thai Muay Thai) and Chinlone (the traditional Myanmar sport) on April 13-15