Most Thais unsure charter would be rewritten during current House term: poll

The survey polled 1,310 people at least 18 years old around the country on April 30 and May 1.
On April 23, the Cabinet had approved in principle a government committee proposal to hold three referendums related to rewriting the charter.
No time frame has been set for the first referendum, which would be held before the coalition would propose a charter amendment bill to Parliament.
The ruling Pheu Thai had vowed during the election campaign to have a new charter written on the grounds that the current one was designed to perpetuate the power of the 2014 coup architects.
The Pheu Thai promised to leave chapters 1 and 2 intact when a new charter is drafted by a new constitution drafting assembly. Chapter 1 states that Thailand is a single undivided kingdom under a constitutional monarchy, and Chapter 2 stipulates provisions about the King’s prerogatives.
Asked whether they would support the referendum to allow a rewriting of the charter without changes to chapters 1 and 2:
50.07%: Yes
29.24%: No
12.37%: Not going to vote
8.32%: No comment
Asked whether they were confident the charter writing would be done within the term of the current House:
46.03%: Not confident at all
31.37%: Not very confident
12.67%: Rather confident
6.8%: Very confident
3.13%: No comment
Asked whether they were confident the new charter would improve Thai politics:
37.95%: Not confident at all
26.03%: Not very confident
19.31%: Rather confident
15.11%: Very confident