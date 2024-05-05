Most Thais unsure charter would be rewritten during current House term: poll

SUNDAY, MAY 05, 2024

Most Thais support the government’s plan to rewrite the Constitution without changing the essence of the first two chapters, according to an opinion survey whose results were announced on Sunday.

The survey polled 1,310 people at least 18 years old around the country on April 30 and May 1.

On April 23, the Cabinet had approved in principle a government committee proposal to hold three referendums related to rewriting the charter.

No time frame has been set for the first referendum, which would be held before the coalition would propose a charter amendment bill to Parliament.

The ruling Pheu Thai had vowed during the election campaign to have a new charter written on the grounds that the current one was designed to perpetuate the power of the 2014 coup architects.

The Pheu Thai promised to leave chapters 1 and 2 intact when a new charter is drafted by a new constitution drafting assembly. Chapter 1 states that Thailand is a single undivided kingdom under a constitutional monarchy, and Chapter 2 stipulates provisions about the King’s prerogatives.

Asked whether they would support the referendum to allow a rewriting of the charter without changes to chapters 1 and 2:

50.07%: Yes

29.24%: No

12.37%: Not going to vote

8.32%: No comment

Asked whether they were confident the charter writing would be done within the term of the current House:

46.03%: Not confident at all

31.37%: Not very confident

12.67%: Rather confident

6.8%: Very confident

3.13%: No comment

Asked whether they were confident the new charter would improve Thai politics:

37.95%: Not confident at all

26.03%: Not very confident

19.31%: Rather confident

15.11%: Very confident

