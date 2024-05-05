Most Thais unsure charter would be rewritten during current House term: poll

The survey polled 1,310 people at least 18 years old around the country on April 30 and May 1.

On April 23, the Cabinet had approved in principle a government committee proposal to hold three referendums related to rewriting the charter.

No time frame has been set for the first referendum, which would be held before the coalition would propose a charter amendment bill to Parliament.

The ruling Pheu Thai had vowed during the election campaign to have a new charter written on the grounds that the current one was designed to perpetuate the power of the 2014 coup architects.