Nonthaburi centre gives away 10,000kg of durian free to visitors

Ruam Jai Fresh Market in Muang Thong Thani district saw a surge of eager citizens and tourists line up on Saturday to receive the free durian. A total of 10,000 kilograms, valued at approximately 2 million baht, were distributed free.

The visitors also participated in a durian-eating competition. The fastest eater was rewarded with a free crate of durians. The winner reportedly ate up to 1.3 kilograms of durian.

Paul Kanjanapas, chief executive officer of Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre, Bangkok said that Muang Thong Thani currently had many facilities such as shopping malls, community malls, educational institutions, and universities, catering well to every lifestyle of Thai consumers but the future goal is to transform itself into one of the ultimate tourist destinations by introducing new projects that focus on food, which is a national identity that has gained fame for Thailand.

He said that food is a soft power that can effectively create sales opportunities for Thailand's economy because of its popularity among foreigners, especially durians.