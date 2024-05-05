Former Vietnam Minister and Chairman of Government Office arrested

Recently, he was disciplined by Politburo with a warning for violations related to the rescue flights repatriating Vietnamese citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After obtaining the arrest warrant from the Supreme People's Procuracy, the Ministry of Public Security took Dung into custody in April 30.

At the conference, General Xo also provided updates on the ongoing investigations into two major corruption cases involving the Phuc Son Group and the Thuan An Group.

In the Phuc Son Group case, he revealed that the Investigation Police Agency had so far prosecuted 23 suspects and would continue to expand the investigation.

In the Thuan An Group case, the agency has prosecuted eight suspects, including Duong Van Thai, Secretary of Bac Giang's Provincial Party Committee, who was charged with abusing power while performing duties.

General Xo also provided details of the Thuan An Group's alleged wrongdoings. Between December 2014 and December 2023, the group won 32 bid packages in 16 provinces and cities with a total value of over VND23 trillion (US$905 million).

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network