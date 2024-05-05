Former Vietnam Minister and Chairman of Government Office arrested

Mai Tien Dung, the former Minister and Chairman of the Government Office, has been arrested and is facing prosecution for allegations of power abuse during his tenure.
The apprehension was revealed by Lieutenant General To An Xo, Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security, during a regular Government press conference on May 4.
General Xo said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into bribery and abuse of power cases in Lam Dong Province and other related localities.
Mai Tien Dung, born in 1959 in Ha Nam Province, was a member of the 12th and 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
During his career, he has held the positions of Secretary of Ha Nam's Provincial Party Committee and Minister and Chairman of the Government Office.
Recently, he was disciplined by Politburo with a warning for violations related to the rescue flights repatriating Vietnamese citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.
After obtaining the arrest warrant from the Supreme People's Procuracy, the Ministry of Public Security took Dung into custody in April 30.
At the conference, General Xo also provided updates on the ongoing investigations into two major corruption cases involving the Phuc Son Group and the Thuan An Group.
In the Phuc Son Group case, he revealed that the Investigation Police Agency had so far prosecuted 23 suspects and would continue to expand the investigation.
In the Thuan An Group case, the agency has prosecuted eight suspects, including Duong Van Thai, Secretary of Bac Giang's Provincial Party Committee, who was charged with abusing power while performing duties.
General Xo also provided details of the Thuan An Group's alleged wrongdoings. Between December 2014 and December 2023, the group won 32 bid packages in 16 provinces and cities with a total value of over VND23 trillion (US$905 million).
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network