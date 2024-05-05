Only some operations from Bangkok’s Khlong Toei Port may be relocated

Deputy Minister of Transport Manaporn Charoensri said the ministry was currently awaiting an official directive regarding the relocation of the port from the Khlong Toei area before interpreting and implementing the policy. He said it was not certain yet whether the entire port would be relocated.

"It is believed that there may not be a complete relocation of the port. It may involve only moving the cargo shipping section while retaining the passenger and tourism boat services. This would support tourism travel by large cruise ships,” Manaporn said.

The BMA is working on a master plan for the development of the port area in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district.

The plan has been under study since 2019. It aims to develop a total area of ​​2,353 rai (nearly 376.5 hectares) with a mixed-use development approach under the concept of "Smart Community".