Only some operations from Bangkok’s Khlong Toei Port may be relocated

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), meanwhile, has ambitious plans to develop the area into a “Smart Community” to promote tourism and make it a cruise ship hub, along with developing the quality of life of the community.
On April 2, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had proposed at the Cabinet meeting the development of the area around the Bangkok Port (Khlong Toei) operated by the Port Authority of Thailand to be both appropriate and beneficial to the residents of that area, as well as the general population of Bangkok. This included addressing pollution issues such as airborne dust particles. The government proposed the idea of moving the port out of the Bangkok metropolitan area.
Deputy Minister of Transport Manaporn Charoensri said the ministry was currently awaiting an official directive regarding the relocation of the port from the Khlong Toei area before interpreting and implementing the policy. He said it was not certain yet whether the entire port would be relocated.
"It is believed that there may not be a complete relocation of the port. It may involve only moving the cargo shipping section while retaining the passenger and tourism boat services. This would support tourism travel by large cruise ships,” Manaporn said.
The BMA is working on a master plan for the development of the port area in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district.
The plan has been under study since 2019. It aims to develop a total area of 2,353 rai (nearly 376.5 hectares) with a mixed-use development approach under the concept of "Smart Community".
The plan includes residential development for the local community in the Khlong Toei area, focusing on high-rise residential buildings. Additionally, it aims to elevate the surrounding areas of the port to become a transportation hub with various amenities and conveniences.
Regarding the master development plan for the port, it originally included proposals to accommodate increased passenger and tourism traffic. It also aimed to develop commercial areas to support tourism services and enhance the livelihood of surrounding communities.
Instead of complete relocation of the port, the development would likely focus on maximising benefits, Manaporn said. Some parts of the area might be relocated to be developed into public parks for the residents of Bangkok.
The BMA has a 100-billion-baht master development plan for the Khlong Toei Port area. Land has been allocated for development into seven development groups: office buildings, residential projects, smart port facilities, cruise terminal area, warehousing facilities, sports complex and public parks